ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 9 and 10

ICA Berlin (ICAB) will take on RC Dresden (RCD) in the ninth and 10th matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Wednesday (August 3).

ICA Berlin have been phenomenal in the competition so far. Having played two matches, they have won both of them and have four points to their name. They are second in the table behind RC Dresden with a net run rate of +1.386.

Although RC Dresden have the same number of points as ICA Berlin, they occupy the top spot courtesy of their better net run rate of +1.759. Dresden have also played four matches compared to Berlin’s two encounters.

ICAB vs RCD Probable Playing 11 Today

ICAB XI

Vasu Dev Mukku, Ketan Shetty, Ravi Vanukuri, Sagar Jariwala, Chanti Pasupuleti, Rohit Grover, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Amar Shankarappa, Chandu Nagasai, Prashanth Goli, and Tarak Bala.

RCD XI

Vikas Manjunatha, Belal Zadran, Javed Haider, Ijaz Ahmed, Amrit Pal, Faisal Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Karan Patil, Shahrukh Khan, Almas Tariq, and Ganesh Patil.

Match Details

ICAB vs RCD, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 9 and 10

Date and Time: August 03, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs on offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely on the cards.

Today’s ICAB vs RCD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Khan Yousefzai is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the top-scorer in the competition with 125 runs in four matches at an average of 41.66. He has also batted at a strike rate of 183.82.

Batters

S Kamboj is the second-highest scorer in the competition, having amassed 87 runs at a strike rate of 212.19. Kamboj has also taken three wickets at an average of 13.33 and will be a great captaincy pick for your ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Zadran is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 18 runs and has taken six wickets at an average of 12.50. Zadran is the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition with A Pal.

As mentioned above, A Pal has also claimed six wickets and is expected to form a devastating partnership with Zadran. He has bowled at a sensational average of 6.66. He has also scored 26 runs.

Bowlers

W Virk could prove to be another great addition in the bowling unit. He has taken two wickets so far. Virk has also scored 71 runs at a strike rate close to 245.

Top 5 best players to pick in ICAB vs RCD Dream11 prediction team

S Kamboj (RCD) – 273 points

B Zadran (RCD) – 254 points

A Pal (RCD) – 248 points

M Khan Yousefzai (RCD) – 217 points

W Virk (RCD) – 196 points

Important stats for ICAB vs RCD Dream11 prediction team

S Kamboj: 87 runs and three wickets

A Pal: 26 runs and six wickets

B Zadran: 18 runs and six wickets

M Khan Yousefzai: 125 runs

W Virk: 71 runs and two wickets

ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Prediction Today

ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Khan Yousefzai, S Kamboj, N Mahanandhi, I Ahmad, A Shankarappa, B Zadran, A Pal, R Grover, W Virk, K Shetty, K Chandnani

Captain: S Kamboj, Vice-Captain: A Pal

ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Khan Yousefzai, S Kamboj, N Mahanandhi, I Ahmad, B Zadran, A Pal, F Khan, C Pasupuleti, W Virk, K Shetty, A Narisetty

Captain: B Zadran, Vice-Captain: M Khan Yousefzai

