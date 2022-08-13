ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Semi-final 2

ICA Berlin (ICAB) will take on RC Dresden (RCD) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Saturday, August 13.

ICA Berlin have been in superb form in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022. They won seven out of their eight group stage matches and topped Group A before beating BSV Britannia in the quarter-finals. RC Dresden, meanwhile, finished fourth in Group A after winning and losing four apiece. They then recorded a big win over USG Chemnitz in their quarter-final encounter.

ICAB vs RCD Probable Playing 11 today

ICA Berlin: Chanti Pasupuleti, Jamal Zadran, Sagar Jariwala, Rohit Grover, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Arun Kumar (c), Akhil Javvaji (wk), Ravi Vanukuri, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty.

RC Dresden: Mustafa Khan (wk), Sandeep Kamboj, Ijaz Ahmad, Faisal Qasim, Waqas Virk, Gulzar Rasool, Kapil Chandnani, Amrit Pal, Azam Rajput, Raghav Thangapandi (c), Tariq Almas.

Match Details

ICAB vs RCD, 2nd Semi-final. ECS T10 Dresden 2022

Date & Time: August 13th 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. We could witness another gigh-scoring fixture today.

Today’s ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mustafa Khan is currently the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 with 228 runs at an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 159.44.

Batter

Sandeep Kamboj is the second-highest run-getter in the competition, having amassed 227 runs at a strike rate of 168.14. He also has four wickets to his name.

All-rounder

Rohit Grover has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 162 runs at a strike rate of 178.02 and taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.69.

Bowler

Anvesh Narisetty has been in top form with the ball in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022, picking up 13 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 7.64.

Top 5 best players to pick in ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohit Grover (ICAB): 552 points

Sandeep Kamboj (RCD): 537 points

Nagapratap Mahanandhi (ICAB): 512 points

Anvesh Narisetty (ICAB): 495 points

Amrit Pal (RCD): 486 points

Important stats for ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Prediction Team

Anvesh Narisetty: 13 wickets

Rohit Grover: 162 runs & 7 wickets

Nagapratap Mahanandhi: 11 wickets

Sandeep Kamboj: 227 runs & 4 wickets

Amrit Pal: 62 runs & 11 wickets

Mustafa Khan: 228 runs

ICAB vs RCD Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Dresden 2022)

Dream11 Team for ICA Berlin vs RC Dresden - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mustafa Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Chanti Pasupuleti, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Faisal Qasim, Amrit Pal, Ravi Vanukuri, Rohit Grover, Kapil Chandnani, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty.

Captain: Rohit Grover. Vice-captain: Sandeep Kamboj.

Dream11 Team for ICA Berlin vs RC Dresden - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mustafa Khan, Sandeep Kamboj, Chanti Pasupuleti, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Ijaz Ahmad, Amrit Pal, Rohit Grover, Kapil Chandnani, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty.

Captain: Anvesh Narisetty. Vice-captain: Amrit Pal.

