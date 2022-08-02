ICAB vs USCM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 7 & 8

Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin (ICAB) will lock horns with USC Magdeburg (USCM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Tuesday, August 2.

Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin finished last season in fourth place in Group B, winning three out of their eight matches. They will start their ECS T10 Dresden journey today. USC Magdeburg, on the other hand, have won their first two matches of the season and are sitting atop Group A. They defeated ACB Kerala Kombans by eight wickets in their last game.

ICAB vs USCM Probable Playing 11 Today

ICAB XI

Rajesh Chavali (WK), Likith Kailas, Amar Shankarappa, Naga Mahanandhi, Arun Kumar, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Prashanth Goli, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai, Pramit Dash.

USCM

Sai-Teja Thalluri (WK), Saivivek Jeevangekar, Girish Tangirala, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Ranadheer Podishetti, Rahul Choudary Movva, Harsha Tharla, Sahil Sethi, Shafiq Gulzai, Vinod Reddy Budati, Nikhil Koneri.

Match Details

ICAB vs USCM, ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 7 & 8

Date and Time: 3rd August 2022, 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden is a sporting one where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 91 runs.

Today’s ICAB vs USCM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rajesh Chavali: Given his quality batting and wicketkeeping skills, Chavali could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Saivivek Jeevangekar: Jeevangekar is an aggressive top-order batter who can score some quick-fire runs in Tuesday's double-header. He has smashed 31 runs at a strike rate of 163.16 in two ECS T10 Dresden games so far.

Arun Kumar: Although Kumar wasn't at his best in the ECS T10 Dresden last season, overlooking him for Tuesday's matches wouldn't be a wise decision. He scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 96.00 in eight games last season.

All-rounders

Ranadheer Podishetti: Podishetti has scored 49 runs and taken two wickets in two matches.

Chanti Pasupuleti: Pasupuleti was ICA Berlin's leading run-scorer last season with 194 runs at a strike rate of 170.17 in eight matches.

Bowlers

Chandu Nagasai: Nagasai will lead the ICA Berlin's bowling attack on Tuesday. He scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.22 in eight matches last season.

Sahil Sethi: Sethi has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.25 in two outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in ICAB vs USCM Dream11 prediction team

Ranadheer Podishetti (USCM) - 149 points

Rahul Choudary Movva (USCM) - 149 points

Sahil Sethi (USCM) - 132 points

Shafiq Gulzai (USCM) - 121 points

Saivivek Jeevangekar (USCM) - 77 points

Important Stats for ICAB vs USCM Dream11 prediction team

Ranadheer Podishetti: 49 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 148.48 and ER - 6.50

Rahul Choudary Movva: 19 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 79.17 and ER - 6.52

Sahil Sethi: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.25

Shafiq Gulzai: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.50

Saivivek Jeevangekar: 31 runs in 2 matches; SR - 163.16

ICAB vs USCM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

ICAB vs USCM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rajesh Chavali, Saivivek Jeevangekar, Girish Tangirala, Arun Kumar, Rahul Choudary Movva, Ranadheer Podishetti, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Sahil Sethi, Shafiq Gulzai, Chandu Nagasai.

Captain: Rahul Choudary Movva. Vice-captain: Chanti Pasupuleti.

ICAB vs USCM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rajesh Chavali, Saivivek Jeevangekar, Girish Tangirala, Arun Kumar, Rahul Choudary Movva, Ranadheer Podishetti, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Sahil Sethi, Shafiq Gulzai, Chandu Nagasai.

Captain: Rahul Choudary Movva. Vice-captain: Ranadheer Podishetti.

