ICAB vs USGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden T10, Match 12

The 12th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will see ICA Berlin (ICAB) squaring off against USG Chemnitz (USGC) at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden on Wednesday, August 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ICAB vs USGC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game, and will be eager to start off with a victory. USG Chemnitz will give it their all to win the match, but ICA Berlin are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ICAB vs USGC Match Details

The 12th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will be played on August 16 at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden. The game is set to take place at 2:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ICAB vs USGC, Match 12

Date and Time: 16th August 2023, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Stadium, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between ACB Kombats and RC Dresden, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

ICAB vs USGC Form Guide

ICAB - Will be playing their first match

USGC - Will be playing their first match

ICAB vs USGC Probable Playing XI

ICAB Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kumar (wk), A Shankarappa, A Javvaji, C Pasupuleti, A Dixit, A Panchal, R Vanukuri, R Grover, T Dhraik, K Shetty, C Nagasai

USGC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ananthu Ajikumar, Varun Soraganvi, M Suleman (c), Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir Andar, Sandeep Shivalingegowda (wk), Akash Chougale, Anurag Adiraju, A Granagha, Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan, Saeedullah Amarkheal

ICAB vs USGC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kumar

A Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Shivalingegowda is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Udayan

Y Yarravarapu and S Udayan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Shankarappa played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

E Momand

A Panchal and E Momand are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Vanukuri is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Ajikumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Shetty and A Ajikumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Adiraju is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ICAB vs USGC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Panchal

A Panchal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy.

E Momand

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Momand as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ICAB vs USGC, Match 12

E Momand

A Panchal

A Ajikumar

S Udayan

K Shetty

ICA Berlin vs USG Chemnitz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

ICA Berlin vs USG Chemnitz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Kumar, S Shivalingegowda

Batters: S Udayan, A Shankarappa, Y Yarravarapu

All-rounders: E Momand (c), V Soraganvi, A Panchal (vc), R Vanukuri

Bowlers: A Ajikumar, K Shetty

ICA Berlin vs USG Chemnitz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kumar

Batters: S Udayan, A Shankarappa, Y Yarravarapu, A Javvaji

All-rounders: E Momand (c), A Panchal, R Vanukuri

Bowlers: A Ajikumar (vc), K Shetty, A Adiraju