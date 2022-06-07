ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: USA vs Oman, Match 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The United States and Oman will lock horns in the first match of the tri-series in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston on June 8, Wednesday.

The United States, led by Monank Patel, have won nine encounters after playing 20 matches. 11 of their matches ended in losses. The side collected 18 valuable points and are reeling down at the fourth slot. They require more wins in order to grab the top three spots, which helps them to qualify and move forward.

On the other hand, Oman are displaying their sheer domination after being in the pole position for a long time. They have played 32 matches and won 19 encounters, losing just 11 games. Oman bagged 40 points and have almost qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

USA vs Oman Match Details

United States vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Match 1

Date and Time: June 8, Wednesday, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

USA vs Oman Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue is expected to assist both batters and bowlers equally. With a fresh strip available, fans can trust batters to go for some important runs in the powerplay overs. In the middle overs, spinners are expected to dominate proceedings.

USA vs Oman Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be sunny and it’s going to be a perfect one for the bat and ball game. Temperatures are expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

USA vs Oman Probable XIs

USA

USA skipper Monank Patel is the leading run-scorer of his side in the tournament with 607 runs from 20 innings. Former skipper Saurabh Netravalkar is leading the wickets charts with 34 wickets.

Predicted XI: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Rahul Jariwala (wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Ali Khan, Cameron Stevenson, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Oman

Oman are dominating the tournament and they have both the leading run-scorer and the leading wicket-taker in the competition in their side. Jatinder Singh is leading the run-scoring charts with 985 runs from 31 innings. Bilal Khan, on the other hand, is leading the bowling charts with 69 wickets from 31 innings.

Predicted XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

USA vs Oman Match Prediction

Oman are having a top-class tournament by topping the points table. They have impressive all-rounders who can win matches from pressure situations. Led by Zeeshan Maqsood, fans can expect Oman to add another win in this tournament.

Prediction: Oman are expected to win this encounter

USA vs Oman telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

