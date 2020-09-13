The Final of the ECS T10 Bucharest League features a mouthwatering clash between Indian CC and United CC at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.

Indian CC has been the standout team in the competition so far with two wins in three games as they finished at the top spot in the league phase. Their opponents, United CC, had to get the better of Cluj in a high-scoring fixture to set up a summit clash against Indian CC.

The corresponding league fixture between the two sides ended in a tie with United CC coming up with the goods in the Golden Ball. However, both teams look very evenly matched on paper with the likes of Abdul Benvinje and Ramesh Satheesan taking it to the field for this game. All in all, we have another high-scoring encounter on our hands with either side try their luck at lifting the ECS T10 Bucharest trophy.

Squads to choose from

Indian Cricket Club

Muhammad Zakria, Gohar Manan, Syed Abbass, Abdul Bevinje, Gull Rahim Gul, Royaid Khan, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Ziarmal Sahak and Esmatullah Khan.

United Cricket Club

Syed Zain, Ramesh Satheesan, Rajesh Kumar, Dharmendra Manani, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu, Lalit Panjabi, Imran Haider, Divakharr Sundararajan, Abhishek Ahuja, Kaustubh Chavan, Moiz Muhammad, Aftab Kayani, Saroj Deuja and Hammad Ahmed Kayani.

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Cricket Club

G Manan, S Karthikeyan, A Benvinje, S Singh, S Abbass, R Gul, M Isaq, M Zakria, S Ullah, S Ullah and Z Sahak

United Cricket Club

R Satheesan, M Muhammad, I Haider, R Kumar, S Vashisht, D Manani, A Kayani, P Florin, S Zain, C Zavoiu and L Panjabi

Match Details

Match: Indian CC vs United CC

Date: 13th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch Report

Like previous ECS T10 tournament pitches, a high-scoring one is on offer at the Moara Vlasei Cricket Ground. While there is a hint of variable bounce and swing off the surface, the batsmen should continue to play their natural game with the dimensions of the boundary also favouring them.

Considering the nature of this fixture, either side will look to bat first with the pitch possibly slowing down as the game progresses. 100 should be a decent total with the middle overs being crucial for both teams.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ICC v UCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Abbass, L Panjabi, G Manan, S Karthikeyan, D Manani, R Satheesan, R Kumar, M Muhammad, Z Sahak, M Zakria and P Florin

Captain: R Satheesan, Vice-Captain: G Manan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Abbass, L Panjabi, G Manan, C Zavoiu, D Manani, R Satheesan, R Kumar, M Muhammad, Z Sahak, M Zakria and A Kalyani

Captain: G Manan, Vice-Captain: R Kumar