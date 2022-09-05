ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Matches 27 and 28

International CC Brussels (ICCB) will be up against Beveren (BEV) in back-to-back ECS T10 Belgium 2022 matches at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Both International CC Brussels and Beveren have started their ECS T10 Belgium campaigns in fine fashion. Having played two matches each, they have both won twice. While Brussels are atop the standings courtesy of their higher net run rate of +2.000, Beveren are second with a net run rate of +1.609.

International CC Brussels defeated Royal Brussels by 24 runs and 16 runs, respectively, in their first two encounters. Meanwhile, Beveren got the better of Liege by eight wickets and three runs, respectively.

ICCB vs BEV Match Details, Match 27 and 28

The 27th and 28th matches of ECS T10 Belgium will be played on September 5 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The matches are set to take place at 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST, respectively. The live score & commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ICCB vs BEV, ECS T10 Belgium, Matches 27 and 28

Date and Time: 5th September, 2022, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ICCB vs BEV Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with the 100-run mark having been crossed in the last five games at the venue. The side winning the toss would probably want to bat first and set up a big total on the board.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Belgium)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 130

Average second-innings score: 123.2

ICCB vs BEV Form Guide (ECS T10 Belgium)

International CC Brussels: W-W

Beveren: W-W

ICCB vs BEV probable playing 11s for today’s match

International CC Brussels injury/team news

No major injury updates.

International CC Brussels Probable Playing 11

Anand Sundaram (c), Richie George, Sachin Shrivastava, Pratap Ambati, Manish Sarkar, Varun Jani, Vivek Bangarambandi, Michael Dsouza, Parteek II, Savit Havanur, Sai Teepi

Beveren injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Beveren Probable Playing 11

Hadisullah Tarakhel, Abdul Rashid Karim, Noor Momand, Saber Zakhil, Ahmad Khalid, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Hakim Khaksar (c), Samiullah Salarzai, Ashiqullah Said, Dildar Angar, Mohammad Noman.

ICCB vs BEV Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Teepi (2 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 364)

S Teepi is his side's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Belgium with 91 runs in two matches at an average of 45.50 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 364!

Top Batter pick

A Sundaram (2 matches, 66 runs, Strike Rate: 206.25)

A Sundaram is the second-highest run-scorer for ICCB with 66 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 206.25.

Top All-rounder pick

R Goli (2 matches, 45 runs and 1 wicket)

R Goli has played two ECS T10 Belgium matches so far, smashing 45 runs at a strike rate of 250. He also has a wicket to his name.

Top Bowler pick

S Shirzad (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 18.66)

S Shirzad is his side's joint-highest wicket-taker with three wickets in two matches at an average of 18.66. However, he has been quite expensive so far.

ICCB vs BEV match captain and vice-captain choices

H Tarakhel

H Tarakhel is Beveren's top-scorer with 93 runs in two games at an average of 93 and a strike rate of 226.82. Tarakhel has also picked up a wicket and could be a great captaincy pick for your ICCB vs BEV Dream11 fantasy team.

S Teepi

S Teepi has been extremely consistent with the bat, plundering crucial runs at an awesome strike rate of 364. He could be a great multiplier pick for your ICCB vs BEV Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points H Tarakhel 93 runs and 1 wicket 185 points S Teepi 91 runs 154 points A Sundaram 66 runs 145 points H Khaksar 18 runs and 3 wickets 131 points R Goli 45 runs and 1 wicket 121 points

ICCB vs BEV match expert tips

H Tarakhel and S Teepi could prove to be extremely safe multiplier picks in the ICCB vs BEV matches, given how consistent they’ve been so far.

ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27 and 28, Head to Head League

ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27 and 28, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Teepi (vc)

Batters: A Sundaram, G Barrey, S Otmanzai

All-rounders: H Tarakhel (c), H Khaksar, R Goli, M Mahboob

Bowlers: S Shirzad, S Mandapati, A Khalid

ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27 and 28, Grand League

ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27 and 28, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Teepi, A Rashid Karim

Batters: A Sundaram (c), G Barrey, S Otmanzai

All-rounders: H Tarakhel, H Khaksar (vc), R Goli

Bowlers: S Shirzad, S Mandapati, A Khalid

