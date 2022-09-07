ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Belgium T10 2022, Match 33 and 34

International CC Brussels (ICCB) will be up against Liege (LIE) in the 33rd and 34th matches of the ECS Belgium T10 2022 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Wednesday, September 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy prediction, and today's playing 11s for Match 33 and 34.

International CC Brussels have done quite well in the ECS Belgium T10 2022. They have won three of their five matches and are second in Group B as things stand. They have six points to their name and they currently trail table-toppers Beveren by two points. ICCB lost their most recent match against Gent by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Liege have played four games in which they have won and lost twice each. They have won both their last couple of matches against Gent by 19 runs and 47 runs respectively. They are third in the standings with four points.

ICCB vs LIE Match Details, Match 33 and 34

The 33rd and 34th matches of ECS Belgium T10 2022 will be played on September 7 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The match is set to take place at 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ICCB vs LIE, ECS Belgium T10 2022, Match 33 and 34

Date and Time: September 07, 2022, 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ICCB vs LIE Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground is a belter of a batting surface. The 100-run mark has been crossed in each and every one of the last five games and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The side winning the toss would probably want to bat first and set up a total on the board.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 126

Average second innings score: 95.4

ICCB vs LIE Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

International CC Brussels: L-L-W-W-W

Liege: W-W-L-L

ICCB vs LIE probable playing 11s for today’s match

International CC Brussels Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

International CC Brussels Probable Playing 11

Anand Sundaram (c), Richie George, Sachin Shrivastava, Pratap Ambati, Manish Sarkar, Varun Jani, Vivek Bangarambandi, Michael Dsouza, Parteek II, Savit Havanur, and Sai Teepi.

Liege Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Liege Probable Playing 11

Hamza Minhas (c), Majid Safi, Adnan Razaaq, Umair Rafi Butt, Forqanullah Hussainkhel, Tahir Waseem, A Raza, Harjot Singh, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Haroon Sarkani, and Wali Safi.

ICCB vs LIE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Teepi (4 matches, 120 runs, Strike Rate: 285.71)

S Teepi has been in outrageous form with the bat. He is the leading run-scorer for his side and has notched up 120 runs in four matches at an average of 30.00. However, the best part about his game has been his jaw-dropping strike rate of over 285.

Top Batter pick

G Barrey (4 matches, 51 runs and 6 wickets)

G Barrey has also been quite influential for ICCB and despite being listed as a batter, he has shown his all-round talents. He has amassed 51 runs and is also the highest taker for his team with six wickets at an average of 11.50.

Top All-rounder pick

R Goli (4 matches, 94 runs and 4 wickets)

R Goli has played four matches so far and he has scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 218.60. He also has four wickets to his name at an economy rate of 10.12.

Top Bowler pick

S Mandapati (4 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 16.60)

S Mandapati is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team in the competition. He has taken five wickets in four games at an average of 16.60.

ICCB vs LIE match captain and vice-captain choices

F Hussainkhel

F Hussainkhel has scored 56 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 180.64. He has also picked up seven wickets at a stunning average and economy rate of 4.42 and 7.75, respectively. He will be a great captaincy pick for your ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy Team.

E Ibrahimkhel

E Ibrahimkhel has scored just 36 runs but he has done it at a strike rate of 276.92. He is the highest wicket-taker for his team with nine wickets at an economy rate of 13.28.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points E Ibrahimkhel 36 runs and 9 wickets 337 points R Goli 94 runs and 4 wickets 334 points F Hussainkhel 56 runs and 7 wickets 332 points G Barrey 51 runs and 6 wickets 291 points S Teepi 120 runs 233 points

ICCB vs LIE match expert tips

Even though E Ibrahimkhel has picked up more wickets than F Hussainkhel, the latter has been more disciplined with his bowling.

ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33 and 34, Head-to-Head League

ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Teepi, H Singh

Batters: F Hussainkhel, G Barrey, U Butt, A Pothamshetty

All-rounders: E Ibrahimkhel, R Goli

Bowlers: S Mandapati, H Sarkani, G Ali

ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33 and 34, Grand League

ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Teepi, H Singh

Batters: F Hussainkhel, G Barrey, U Butt, A Sundaram

All-rounders: E Ibrahimkhel, R Goli

Bowlers: S Mandapati, H Sarkani, A Razaaq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das