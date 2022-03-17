ICL vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 21

Indian Club (ICL) will take on Tengapara CC (TCC) in the 21st match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday.

Indian Club lost their tournament opener against City Cricket Club by eight wickets. They are second from bottom in Group B. Tengapara CC, meanwhile, also lost their first match in the competition. They lost to Tinsukia Town Club by 87 runs.

ICL vs TCC Probable Playing XIs

ICL

Prashant Kumar, Raihan Jomeel Mazumder, Rudrajeet Deka, Parvej Musaraf, Pradip Sarkar, Samik Das, Sekhar Barman, Amar Kalita, Arman Khan, Parikshit Banik, Subhajit Paul.

TCC

Raja Mallick, Samrat Biswas, Sayan Banerjee, Subhankar Ghosh, Sujit Nandi, Arnab Nath Sarkar (Wk), Mansoor Ali, Rohit Sen, Prem Chouhan, Shubham Das, Uttam Basfor.

Match Details

Match: ICL vs TCC, Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 21.

Date and Time: March 17, 2022; 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The bowlers are expected to have an upper hand. The pitch has gotten slower over the last few days, so spinners could prove to be handy.

Today’s ICL vs TCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mansoor Ali could be a fine choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 28 runs in his last match.

Batters

P Sarkar can deliver key performances at the top of the order. He hasn’t gotten off to a good start in the competition, so he will expect a big knock here.

All-rounders

S Banerjee has begun his campaign in top form, picking up two wickets in his last game.

Meanwhile, R Deka can deliver high-impact performances with both bat and ball. He would like to improve his performance after a poor outing in his previous match.

Bowlers

S Das was on song with his bowling in the previous clash, picking up two wickets.

Five best players to pick in ICL vs TCC Dream11 prediction team

S Banerjee (TCC) – 62 points

S Das (TCC) – 58 points

P Musaraf (ICL) – 44 points

M Mansoor Ali (TCC) – 44 points

P Chouhan (TCC) – 39 points.

Key stats for ICL vs TCC Dream11 prediction team

S Banerjee: 2 wickets

S Das: 2 wickets

P Musaraf: 1 wicket

R Mallick: 6 runs and 1 wicket

P Sarkar: 9 runs.

ICL vs TCC Dream11 Prediction

ICL vs TCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mansoor Ali, P Sarkar, S Nandi, S Ghosh, S Banerjee, P Musaraf, R Mallick, R Deka, S Das, P Chouhan, S Paul.

Captain: S Banerjee. Vice-Captain: P Musaraf.

ICL vs TCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mansoor Ali, P Kumar, P Sarkar, S Nandi, S Ghosh, S Banerjee, P Musaraf, R Deka, S Das, P Chouhan, S Paul.

Captain: S Das. Vice-Captain: P Sarkar.

