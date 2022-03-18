ICL vs TIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 23

Indian Club will take on Titabor CCC in the 23rd match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday.

Indian Club and Titabor CCC are the only two teams in the entire competition who are yet to win a match. They’ve both played two matches and have lost on all occasions so far. Naturally, they occupy the bottom two places in the points table respectively.

ICL vs TIC Probable Playing 11 Today

ICL XI

Parvej Musaraf, Govinda Rajbangshi (wk), Sunzow Brahma, Samik Das (c), Raihan Jomeel Mazumder, Pradip Sarkar, Subhajit Paul, Amar Kalita, Rudrajeet Deka, Parikshit Banik, Sekhar Barman

TIC XI

Probin Borah (wk), Gonesh Sarmah, Prabin Das, Siddhant Das, Gobin Singh, Ananta Borah, Master Queen Kumar Thengal (c), Sunny Parashar, Edul Ali, Dipankar Pachani, Rishav Handique

Match Details

ICL vs TIC, Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 18th March, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The bowlers are expected to have the upper hand in this encounter. The pitch has gotten slower over the last few days and spinners will prove to be handy.

Today’s ICL vs TIC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Rajbangshi will be a fine choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be looking for a big knock here.

Batters

P Sarkar has the ability to deliver crucial performances for the Indian Club at the top of the order. He has scored 16 runs so far and has also taken six wickets with the ball.

A Borah has scored 34 runs in two matches at an average of 17. He also has a strike rate of 89.47 and is expected to leave a strong impression.

All-rounders

M Queen Kumar Thengal is a great all-round performer who is sure to fetch a lot of fantasy points. He has scored 12 runs and has also picked up four wickets. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Musaraf is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 40 runs and has also scalped two wickets.

Bowlers

E Ali has been in excellent form and has been performing at a high level. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 9.25 and an economy rate of 6.17.

Top 5 best players to pick in ICL vs TIC Dream11 prediction team

E Ali (TIC) – 152 points

M Queen Kumar Thengal (TIC) – 151 points

P Musaraf (ICL) – 121 points

P Sarkar (ICL) – 99 points

A Borah (TIC) – 85 points

Important stats for ICL vs TIC Dream11 prediction team

E Ali: 15 runs and 4 wickets

M Queen Kumar Thengal: 12 runs and 4 wickets

P Musaraf: 40 runs and 2 wickets

P Sarkar: 16 runs and 2 wickets

A Borah: 34 runs and 1 wicket

ICL vs TIC Dream11 Prediction Today

ICL vs TIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Borah, G Rajbangshi, P Sarkar, A Borah, S Brahma, M Queen Kumar Thengal, P Musaraf, S Das, E Ali, P Banik, S Paul

Captain: M Queen Kumar Thengal, Vice-Captain: P Musaraf

ICL vs TIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Borah, S Parashar, P Sarkar, A Borah, S Brahma, M Queen Kumar Thengal, P Musaraf, S Das, E Ali, P Banik, S Paul

Captain: E Ali, Vice-Captain: P Sarkar

Edited by Diptanil Roy