ICV vs VIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 19th, 2020

The final fixture of the day sees Indian CC Vienna go up against Vienna Afghan CC. VIA are favourites to win the game but ICV will give you a tough contest during the game.

Vienna Afghan CC currently sit atop the table with 6 points, having won three and lost one. They are the best team in the league so far and are favourites to win the title. The team's major strength is their batting, putting up above-par totals whenever they've batted first, apart from chasing 85 in 6 overs against Salzburg CC.

ICV has not had a good run in the league so far after failing to win two close games. The team will have to forget the past and focus on the upcoming matches in order to make the semis. A tough challenge awaits them and it'll be interesting to see how they perform.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan CC

Sadiq Mohamad, Atiq Wahidi, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Zabi Ibrahim, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Aziz Khaksar, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Baseer Khan and Zain Mohamad.

Indian CC Vienna

Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sumit Dhir, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Qadargul Utmanzai, Sunny Bains, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Kunal Joshi, Kumud Jha, Mani Singh, Satish Kaul, Avtar Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran and Amandeep Chhabra.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian CC Vienna

Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Qadargul Utmanzai and Kunal Joshi.

Vienna Afghan CC

Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Zain Mohamad, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Zabi Ibrahim and Aziz Khaksar.

Match Details

Match: Indian CC Vienna vs Vienna Afghan CC

Date: 19th August 2020, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch is more suitable for the batsmen than the bowlers. Both teams will be banking on their batsmen to put up a massive total on the board and put the pressure on the opposition.

The news from Vienna is that the skies look clear and there's no forecast of rain. Thus, we can expect a good game without any interruptions.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ICV vs VIA Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Mohamad, A Ahmedzai, Q Utmanzai, K Malyar, Z Ibrahim, K Joshi, K Jha, A Ghani, D Zadran, Z Mohammad and G Sandhu.

Captain: K Jha Vice-Captain: Z Ibrahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Mohamad, S Shergill, Q Utmanzai, K Malyar, Z Ibrahim, N Amhadzai, K Jha, A Ghani, D Zadran, Z Mohammad and G Sandhu.

Captain: K Jha Vice-Captain: S Mohamad