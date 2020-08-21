ICV vs VIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 21st, 2020

The third-place playoff in the ECS T10 Vienna League has Indian CC Vienna taking on Vienna Afghan CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Despite finishing in the top two, Vienna Afghan succumbed to an excellent batting performance from Salzburg in the semi-final. On the other hand, Indian CC Vienna were pummelled by table-toppers Pakistan CC and they find themselves in the middle of another tough test against Vienna Afghan.

The corresponding fixtures between the two sides saw Vienna Afghan get the better of Indian CC although a knockout fixture is a different ball game altogether. All in all, another cracking encounter awaits between the two sides as they look to end their campaign on a high.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan CC

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar.

Indian CC Vienna

Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sunny Bains, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani and Daud Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan CC

A Khaksar, R Shigiwal, S Mohamad, A Naveed, A Ahmadzai, N Ahmadzai, S Zadran, B Khan, Z Ibrahim, M Shenwari and I Safi

Indian CC Vienna

M Cheema, S Dhir, K Jha, S Shergill, K Joshi, M Singh, S Kaul, D Zadran, Z Jabarkhel, G Sandhu and A Gopalakrishnan

Match Details

Match: Salzburg CC vs Indian CC Vienna

Date: 21st August 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in this game, with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue. Although there is some swing on offer early on, the batsmen have used the shorter boundaries well. With this being a knockout game, both teams will look to bat first and pile on the runs in the first innings.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

ICV vs VIA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Gopalakrishnan, M Cheema, R Shigiwal, K Malyar, M Shenwari, A Khaksar, K Jha, N Ahmadzai, Z Ibrahim, D Zadran and G Sandhu

Captain: A Khaksar, Vice-Captain: K Jha

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gopalakrishnan, S Mohamed, R Shigiwal, B Khan, M Shenwari, A Khaksar, K Jha, N Ahmadzai, Z Ibrahim, D Zadran and G Sandhu

Captain: K Jha, Vice-Captain: N Ahmadzai