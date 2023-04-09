IDK vs PKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, 3rd Place Playoff

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Indian Kings (IDK) squaring off against the Pakistan Eagles (PKE) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (April 9).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IDK vs PKE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Indian Kings have won four of their last thirteen matches. Pakistan Eagles, on the other hand, have won eleven of their last fourteen matches. The Indian Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Pakistan Eagles are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IDK vs PKE Match Details

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on April 9 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IDK vs PKE, 3rd Place Playoff

Date and Time: April 9, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the All Asian Stars and Pakistan Eagles, where a total of 165 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

IDK vs PKE Form Guide

IDK - Won 4 of their last 13 matches

PKE - Won 11 of their last 14 matches

IDK vs PKE Probable Playing XI

IDK Playing XI

No injury updates

V Narayansamy, Syed Rehmanatullah (wk), Ariff Jamaluddin (c), Chandan Kumar, Ankit Bipinchandra, Prashant Pawar, Raj Kumar Rajendran, S Moses Samraj, Shaheer Kanee Poyil, Jerin Raj, Subhani Seik

PKE Playing XI

No injury updates

Malik Anas Mehmood (c & wk), Arslan Shabir, Muhammad Younis, Rizwan Haider, Ariff Ullah, Aqib Javed, Hassan Masood, Mohsan Idrees, Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Faisal, Waqar Ullah

IDK vs PKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Anas

M Anas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Rehmanatullah is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Samraj

H Masood and S Samraj are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Ullah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Pawar

A Shabir and P Pawar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Younis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Kumar and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Qaisar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IDK vs PKE match captain and vice-captain choices

M Anas

M Anas will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 750 points in the last thirteen matches.

P Pawar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Pawar the captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 741 points in the last twelve matches.

5 Must-Picks for IDK vs PKE, 3rd Place Playoff

M Anas

M Qaisar

P Pawar

A Shabir

S Samraj

Indian Kings vs Pakistan Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indian Kings vs Pakistan Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Anas

Batters: W Ullah, H Masood, S Samraj, A Jamaluddin

All-rounders: P Pawar, M Younis, A Shabir

Bowlers: M Qaisar, R Kumar, R Haider

Indian Kings vs Pakistan Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Anas

Batters: W Ullah, R Kumar, S Samraj, A Jamaluddin

All-rounders: P Pawar, M Younis, A Shabir

Bowlers: M Qaisar, R Kumar, R Haider

