IDN vs JPN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ICC Mens T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B, Match 5

Indonesia (IDN) will take on Japan (JPN) in the fifth match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IDN vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Indonesia are second in the points table, having won one out of their two matches. Japan, on the other hand, have won as many as two matches and are placed at the top of the points table.

The last time the two teams met, Japan defeated Indonesia XI by four wickets.

IDN vs JPN Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on October 18. The match is set to take place at 6:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IDN vs JPN, ICC Men's T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B, Match 5

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 6.00 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

IDN vs JPN Pitch Report

The track at the Sano International Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots.

Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last two out of the three matches played at this venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 130

Average second innings score: 110

IDN vs JPN Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Indonesia: L-W

Japan: W-W

IDN vs JPN probable playing 11s for today’s match

IDN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IDN Probable Playing 11

Gede Priandana, Anjar Tadarus, Ferdinando Banunaek, Padmakar Surve, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Kadek Gamantika (c), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Ketut Artawan, Danilson Hawoe, Maxi Koda, and Muhammad Afis.

JPN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

JPN Probable Playing 11

Kendel Kadowaki Fleming (c), Ibrahim Takahashi, Lachlan Lake, Supun Navaratne (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Kento Dobell, Shogo Kimura, Declan Suzuki, Vinay Iyer, Reo Sakurano, and Kohei Kubota.

IDN vs JPN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Supun Nawaeathna (2 matches, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 110.00)

Supun is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the opening two matches. He has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 110.00.

Top Batter pick

Sabaorish Ravichandran (2 matches, 34 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 117.24 and Economy Rate: 7.25)

Sabaorish will be a key figure for Japan with the bat and could also make some handy contributions with the ball. He has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 117.24 in two matches, while also scalping three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Danilson Hawoe (2 matches, 10 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 166.67 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Danilson has scored 10 runs while scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Top Bowler pick

Piyush Kumbhare (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.14)

Piyush is expected to lead the bowling unit for Japan on Tuesday. Having played two matches, he has three wickets to his name at an economy rate of 4.14.

IDN vs JPN match captain and vice-captain choices

Sabaorish Ravichandran

Sabaorish is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 34 runs while picking up three wickets in two matches.

Agush Priandana

Agush is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored eight runs in two matches at a strike rate of 158.00, while also scalping two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IDN vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Kendel Kadowaki Fleming 135 runs in 2 matches Sabaorish Ravichandran 34 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Padmakar Surve 89 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches Ketut Ediguna Artawan 4 wickets in 2 matches Reo Sakurano 18 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

IDN vs JPN match expert tips

Sabaorish Ravichandran could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

IDN vs JPN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

IDN vs JPN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Mens T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B

Wicketkeeper: Supun Nawaeathna

Batters: Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, Agush Priandana, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Padmakar Surve

All-rounders: Reo Sakurano, Danilson Hawoe

Bowlers: Shahrukh Quddus, Manjula Prasan, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

IDN vs JPN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

IDN vs JPN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Mens T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B

Wicketkeeper: Supun Nawaeathna

Batters: Sabaorish Ravichandran, Agush Priandana, Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy

All-rounders: Reo Sakurano, Danilson Hawoe

Bowlers: Piyush Kumbhare, Ketut Ediguna Artawan, Kohei Kubota, Ibrahim Takahashi.

