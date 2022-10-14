IDN vs KOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B 2022, Match 1

Indonesia (IDN) will take on South Korea (KOR) in the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B 2022 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IDN vs KOR Dream11 prediction.

Indonesia have played three T20Is in their history, with all of them being in a recent series against Japan. They lost their first two games before registering their first-ever win. Meanwhile, South Korea are yet to play an official T20I game. They participated in the ICC World T20 East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier B in 2018 where they won three games and lost as many.

IDN vs KOR Match Details

The first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B 2022 between Indonesia and South Korea will be played on October 15 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto. The game is set to take place at 6 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IDN vs KOR, Match 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B 2022

Date & Time: October 15th 2022, 6 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, Kanto

IDN vs KOR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto, is usually a good one to bat on, with 143, 179, and 79 being the first-innings scores at the venue in the recent past.

IDN vs KOR Probable Playing 11 today

Indonesia team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Indonesia Probable Playing XI: Gede Priandana, Anjar Tadarus, Ferdinando Banunaek, Padmakar Surve, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Kadek Gamantika (c), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Ketut Artawan, Danilson Hawoe, Maxi Koda, Muhammad Afis.

South Korea team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

South Korea Probable Playing XI: Raja Muhammad Shoaib (wk), Nishat Nazmussakib, Lim Jeong-Wook, Jun HyunWoo (c), Kim DaeYeon, Mudassir Iqbal, Alam Nakash, Altaf Amir, Park SooChan, Lee Hwayeon, Ullah Sana.

Today’s IDN vs KOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Raja Muhammad Shoaib

Raja Muhammad Shoaib might be vital with the bat for South Korea. He scored 120 runs at a strike rate of 106.19 in the ICC World T20 East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier B 2018.

Top Batter Pick

Padmakar Surve

Padmakar Surve accumulated 45 runs in three games in the recent T20I series against Japan, hitting a few boundaries in the process.

Top All-rounder Pick

Danilson Hawoe

Danilson Hawoe didn’t really get going with the bat against Japan but bowled well. He picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.33.

Top Bowler Pick

Ketut Artawan

Ketut Artawan was the leading wicket-taker for Indonesia against Japan. He took seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.44.

IDN vs KOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Gede Priandana

Gede Priandana was superb in the T20I series against Japan. He amassed 66 runs in three innings and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.60.

Mudassir Iqbal

Mudassir Iqbal could be a key player for South Korea. He took nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.76 and also scored 69 runs in six ICC World T20 East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier B 2018 games.

5 Must-picks for IDN vs KOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Gede Priandana (IDN)

Mudassir Iqbal (KOR)

Danilson Hawoe (IDN)

Raja Muhammad Shoaib (KOR)

Ketut Artawan (IDN)

IDN vs KOR match expert tips

Players who have done well in the past for both teams can be expected to fire. The likes of Gede Priandana, Danilson Hawoe, and Ketut Artawan for Indonesia and Raja Muhammad Shoaib and Mudassir Iqbal for South Korea will be the players to watch out for in the IDN vs KOR game.

IDN vs KOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ahmad Ramdoni, Raja Muhammad Shoaib

Batters: Gede Priandana (c), Padmakar Surve, Kim DaeYeon, Lim Jeong-Wook

All-rounders: Danilson Hawoe (vc)

Bowlers: Maxi Koda, Ketut Artawan, Ullah Sana, Mudassir Iqbal

IDN vs KOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Raja Muhammad Shoaib, Nishat Nazmussakib

Batters: Gede Priandana, Padmakar Surve, Kim DaeYeon

All-rounders: Danilson Hawoe, Altaf Amir

Bowlers: Maxi Koda, Ketut Artawan (vc), Mudassir Iqbal (c), Park SooChan

