IGB vs IGZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Rwanda Men's T20 match – July 1, 2023

The inaugural match of the Rwanda Elite T20 League is all set to get underway as Ingabo Titans prepare to face off against Ingenzi Defenders. The game will take place on July 1 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is scheduled to start at 1 PM IST.

Both teams will be playing their opening match of the tournament and would be looking to kickstart their campaign with a memorable win. Ingabo Titans and Ingenzi Defenders would look to assess their strengths and areas of improvement to advance further in the tournament.

With so much to play for, here are the top three players you can choose as a captain or vice-captain in your IGB vs IGZ Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Daniel Gumyusenge (IGB) - 7.5 credits

Daniel has represented the Rwanda National Cricket team at the U-19 level and has shown a lot of promise as a better in recent times. In eight T20 innings, he averages close to 30, which features his career-best score of 43*.

Daniel can certainly improve on his game as he gets more matches under his belt. He surely deserves a chance in your IGB vs IGZ Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Eric Dusingizimana (IGZ) - 8.5 credits

Eric is a high-quality batter, who has represented Rwanda on a global level. In the domestic arena, he has scored 2,526 runs at a fine average of 28.7, with his highest score of 111. He has registered 13 half-centuries and three centuries so far in this format.

Eric possesses all the qualities of becoming a highly qualified batter. Hence we recommend that you add him as a captain or vice-captain in your IGB vs IGZ Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Martin Akayezu (IGB) - 9 credits

Martin is a very crafty all-rounder who has fared exceptionally well while representing Rwanda at the U-19 level. He has picked up 36 scalps at an impressive average of 19.97 while striking at 15.5. He has two 4-wicket hauls which also includes his best bowling figures of 4/9.

He has also demonstrated his worth with the bat, registering a top score of 51 in this format and has so far smashed 12 fours and 11 sixes in his career. He has a positive intent of scoring runs and has a knack for picking wickets. He is a true match-winner and we believe he should feature as the captain or vice-captain in your IGB vs IGZ Dream11 prediction match.

