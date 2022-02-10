IGM vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 5

Interglobe Marine will take on Arqum Cricket Club in the fifth match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Thursday.

After sensational performances in the T20 format, Interglobe Marine began Sharjah CBFS T10 with a win in their first match. They defeated Prim Height Transport comfortably by a margin of six wickets.

Interglobe looked strong in all the departments and made light work of a run-chase of 81 runs, gunning it down in only 6.3 overs.

Arqum Cricket Club, meanwhile, will begin their season with this fixture. They are a newly formed side and will be looking to adapt to the conditions quickly. They have a pretty decent squad on paper.

IGM vs ACC Probable Playing 11 Today

IGM XI

Vishnu Sukumaran, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Basil Hameed, Asif Mumtaz, Luqman Hazrat, Touqeer Riyasat, Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

ACC XI

Bilal Saleem (c), Fawad Ghafoor, Fawad Jalil, Imran Shaikh, Jaffer Naqvi, MD Ahsan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Usama Saleem, Abdullah Ghazi, Joseph James, Fawad Hussain

Match Details

IGM vs ACC, Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: February 10, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s IGM vs ACC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Nurie will be a great choice for the wicket-keeper position. He has 1599 career runs at a strike rate of over 130 in nearly 110 matches.

Batters

Asif Khan was in great form in the previous game and scored 36 runs at an amazing strike rate of 200. He will be eyeing another match-winning knock here.

F Ghafoor has tons of experience and has scored over 4500 runs at a strike rate of over 120. He has also picked up 269 wickets. This will be the 200th match in his career.

All-rounders

T Riyasat is a fantastic all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He will be a multiplier pick for your IGM vs ACC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

L Hazrat is arriving into this game on the back of a solid performance in the last match where he picked up two wickets. He will be hoping to repeat those heroics again.

Top 5 best players to pick in IGM vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Asif Khan (IGM)

T Riyasat (IGM)

Y Kaleem (IGM)

L Hazrat (IGM)

M Zeeshan (ACC)

Important Stats for IGM vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Asif Khan: 36 runs

L Hazrat: 2 wickets

T Riyasat: 5 runs and 1 wicket

Y Kaleem: 16 runs

IGM vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Today

IGM vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, R Nurie, Asif Khan, B Saleem, F Ghafoor, T Riyasat, M Zeeshan, U Saleem, L Hazrat, G Gopalakrishnan, F Hussain

Captain: Asif Khan, Vice-Captain: T Riyasat

IGM vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, S Singh, Asif Khan, B Saleem, F Ghafoor, T Riyasat, M Zeeshan, U Saleem, L Hazrat, G Gopalakrishnan, F Hussain

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: L Hazrat, Vice-Captain: M Zeeshan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar