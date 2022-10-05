IGM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, 3rd Quarter Final

The 3rd quarter-final match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see the Interglobe Marine (IGM) squaring off against 11 Ace (ACE) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Wednesday (October 5).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

11 Ace have won two of their last three games by big margins and are currently among the top teams in the tournament. The Interglobe Marine, too, have won two of their last three matches.

The Interglobe Marine will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but 11 Ace have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IGM vs ACE Match Details

The third Quarter Final match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on October 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST.

IGM vs ACE, 3rd Quarter Final

Date and Time: October 5, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Ajman Heroes and Colatta Chocolates, where a total of 625 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

IGM vs ACE Form Guide

IGM - L W W

ACE - W W L

IGM vs ACE Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Hameedullah Khan, Asif Khan, Asif Mumtaz, Shahnawaz Khan, Waqas Ali, Vishnu Sukumaran, Attaullah, Mohammad Zahid, Harry Bharwal, and Hazrat Luqman.

ACE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Fayyaz Ahmed (c), Usman Khan, Vibhor Shahi, Salman Khan IV, Shahan Akram, Riaz Khaliq, Israr Ahmed, RN Bhatia, M Kaunain Abbas (wk), Amir Ullah Khan, and Sharif Asadullah.

IGM vs ACE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem (3 matches, 225 runs)

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Abbas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

U Khan (3 matches, 239 runs)

U Khan and S Sharma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. F Ahmed has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Akram (3 matches, 81 runs, 6 wickets)

A Mumtaz and S Akram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Hafeez (3 matches, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hafeez and Attaullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shafiq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IGM vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices

S Akram

H Kaushik is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. Kaushik has already smashed 81 runs and taken six wickets in the last three games.

M Hafeez

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make M Hafeez the captain of the grand league teams. He is also expected to bat in the middle order. He has already taken eight wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs ACE, 3rd Quarter Final

S Akram 81 runs and 6 wickets 295 points S Khan 56 runs and 3 wickets 173 points A Mumtaz 8 wickets 274 points M Hafeez 8 wickets 268 points Y Kaleem 225 runs 307 points

Interglobe Marine vs 11 Ace Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem, K Abbas

Batters: U Khan, F Ahmed, W Ali

All-rounders: S Khan, S Akram, A Mumtaz

Bowlers: M Hafeez, Attaullah, A Shafiq

Interglobe Marine vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: U Khan, F Ahmed, S Sharma

All-rounders: S Khan, S Akram, A Mumtaz

Bowlers: M Hafeez, Attaullah, A Shafiq, K Jiyas

