IGM vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 2

The 2nd match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see the Interglobe Marine (IGM) squaring off against the 11 Ace (ACE) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Friday (October 21).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. The Interglobe Marine have a lot of experience and are in form, while the 11 Ace have some young players who will try their best in this prestigious tournament.

The 11 Ace will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Interglobe Marine have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IGM vs ACE Match Details

The 2nd match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 21 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs ACE, Match 2

Date and Time: October 21, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last international T20 match played on this pitch was between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

IGM vs ACE Form Guide

IGM - Will be playing their first match

ACE - Will be playing their first match

IGM vs ACE Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Asif Khan, C Rizwan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Mumtaz (c), Basil Hameed, Shahnawaz Khan, Ahmed Shafiq, Attaullah, Junaid Siddique.

ACE Playing XI

No injury updates.

M Kaunain Abbas (wk), Shahan Akram, Usman Khan, Rahul Khanna, Nasir Aziz, Usman Masood, R Bhatia, A Mithun (c), Muhammad Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, K Jiyas, Riaz Khaliq.

IGM vs ACE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Abbas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

Asif Khan

Asif Khan and S Akram are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Khan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Mumtaz

N Aziz and B Hameed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. A Mumtaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Keswani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mithun and N Keswani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shafiq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IGM vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mumtaz

A Mumtaz is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

Asif Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make Asif Khan the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs ACE, Match 2

Asif Khan

A Mumtaz

N Keswani

S Akram

Y Kaleem

Interglobe Marine vs 11 Ace Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem, K Abbas.

Batters: Asif Khan, S Akram, U Khan.

All-rounders: A Mumtaz, B Hameed, N Aziz.

Bowlers: A Mithun, N Keswani, A Shafiq.

Interglobe Marine vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem, K Abbas.

Batters: Asif Khan, C Rizwan, U Khan.

All-rounders: A Mumtaz, B Hameed, N Aziz.

Bowlers: A Mithun, N Keswani, Attaullah.

