IGM vs ALT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022, Semi-final 2 

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on the Alubond Tigers (ALT) in the second semi-final of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

Interglobe Marine reached the knockouts after finishing second with four wins in five games. In the quarter-final, they beat Qudran International in a super over.

Meanwhile, Alubond Tigers ended third with three wins in five games to qualify for the knockouts. They beat Fair Deal Defenders by five wickets in the quarter-finals.

IGM vs ALT Probable Playing XIs

Interglobe Marine

Asif Mumtaz(c), Asif Khan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Harry Bharwal, Luqman Hazrat, Sandeep Singh, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Yasir Kaleem(wk), Owais Shah.

Alubond Tigers

Nasir Aziz(c), Muhammad Mudassar, Ansh Tandon, Ahmed Abdullah, Sharif Asadullah, Khalid Shah(wk), Adnan Danish, Sagar Kalyan, Khalid Ibrahim, Harshit Kaushik, Sheraz Piya.

Match Details

Match: Interglobe Marine vs Alubond Tigers, Semi-Final 2.

Date and Time: February 24, 2022;11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is generally a sporting one. However, in recent games, bowlers have dominated proceedings. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to field first.

Today's IGM vs ALT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh: He is an explosive batter who can also contribute in other departments. He has scored 136 runs in six games, and has taken a solitary wicket in the tournament.

Batters

Sagar Kalyan: He is a dependable top-order batter. He has amassed 148 runs in six games at a strike rate of over 200 in the tournament.

Asif Khan: He is another great pick in the batting department. He has bagged 132 runs and one wicket in six games in the competition.

All-rounders

Khalid Ibrahim: He has made crucial contributions in both departments in the tournament. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 188, and has also taken three wickets in five games.

Hashit Kaushik: He has delivered consistently with the ball. He has controlled the flow of runs, taking four wickets in as many games in the tournament.

Bowlers

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: He has been a leading bowler for his team. He has picked up seven wickets in six games in the tournament at an economy rate of 9.25.

Asif Mumtaz: He is a genuine wicket-taking bowler. He has grabbed six wickets in five outings in the tournament at an economy rate of 7.50.

Five best players to pick in IGM vs ALT Dream11 prediction team

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: 297 points.

Sandeep Singh: 274 points.

Khalid Ibrahim: 255 points.

Sagar Kalyan: 253 points.

Asif Khan: 249 points.

Key stats for IGM vs ALT Dream11 prediction team

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: Six matches, seven wickets.

Sandeep Singh: Six matches, 136 runs, one wicket.

Khalid Ibrahim: Five matches, 85 runs, three wickets.

Sagar Kalyan: Six matches, 148 runs.

Asif Khan: Six matches, 132 runs, one wicket.

IGM vs ALT Dream11 Prediction

IGM vs ALT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Sagar Kalyan, Asif Khan, Hashit Kaushik, Khalid Ibrahim, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Asif Mumtaz, Khalid Shah, Vishnu Sukumaran, Touqeer Riyasat, Laqman Hazrat.

Captain: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan. Vice-Captain: Khalid Ibrahim.

IGM vs ALT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Singh, Sagar Kalyan, Asif Khan, Hashit Kaushik, Khalid Ibrahim, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Asif Mumtaz, Yasir Kaleem, Owais Shah, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Mudassar.

Captain: Sagar Kalyan, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Singh.

