IGM vs ALT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 24

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Alubond Tigers (ALT) in the 24th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Friday, February 18, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The Alubond Tigers have won two out of their three matches and are currently second in the points table. They lost their last game to MGM Cricket Club by six wickets.

The Interglobe Marine, meanwhile, are having a great tournament, having won three straight games. They will look for another win to stay on top in the points table.

IGM vs ALT Probable Playing XIs

IGM XI

Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Babar Ghazanfar, Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Mumtaz, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Laqman Hazrat, Shahnawaaz Khan, Muhammad Taimoor

ALT XI

Sagar Kalyan, Khalid Shah (wk), Ansh Tandon, Renjith Mani, Khalid Ibrahim, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Mudassar, Nasir Aziz, Ahmed Abdullah, Sharif Asadullah, Sheraz Piya

Match Details

Match: Interglobe Marine vs Alubond Tigers, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly, as has been the case for many matches. Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Today's IGM vs ALT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh: He has scored 73 runs in his last three games at an average of 24.33. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Asif Khan: Asif has been in top form in this tournament so far, scoring 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 211.51. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Touqeer Riyasat: Riyasat is a terrific all-rounder in this format. Although he has not performed well so far, he just needs one good match to get back to form.

Bowlers

GopaKumar Gopalakrishnan: GopaKumar is a genuine wicket-taker for his side. He has picked up six wickets at an average of 7.5 in his last three games.

3 best players to pick in IGM vs ALT Dream11 prediction team

Laqman Hazrat (IGM): 86 points.

Sagar Kalyan (ALT): 147 points.

Babar Ghazanfar (IGM): 81 points.

Key stats for IGM vs ALT Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Ibrahim - 42 runs and three wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 15.66.

Hashit Kaushik – Seven runs and three wickets in his last two games; bowling average: 14.33.

Muhammad Mudassar - Two wickets in his last three games; batting average: 26.00.

IGM vs ALT Dream11 Prediction

IGM vs ALT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Khalid Shah, Asif Khan, Renjith Mani, Sagar Kalyan, Babar Ghazanfar, Touqeer Riyasat, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Laqman Hazrat, Harshit Kaushik, Khalid Ibrahim.

Captain: Asif Khan. Vice-captain: Sandeep Singh.

IGM vs ALT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Singh, Khalid Shah, Asif Khan, Muhammad Mudassar, Sagar Kalyan, Babar Ghazanfar, Touqeer Riyasat, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Laqman Hazrat, Harshit Kaushik, Khalid Ibrahim.

Captain: Asif Khan. Vice-captain: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee