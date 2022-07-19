IGM vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 2nd Semi-Final

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Brother Gas (BG) in the second semi-final match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Brother Gas have been sensational since their first defeat, having won three games in a row and advanced to the semifinals. They will start as clear favorites, riding on the exploits of Usman Khan and Umer Farooq.

Meanwhile, Interglobe Marine have emerged as one of the top teams in the competition. They have won all of their games and finished second in the points table, thanks to strong all-round performances from the likes of Hameed Khan and Asif Mumtaz.

A thrilling game is expected in Sharjah with a place in the final on the line.

IGM vs BG Probable Playing XI

IGM XI

Asif Mumtaz (c), Yasir Kaleem (wk), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid, Sandeep Singh, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran

BG XI

Hamdan Tahir, Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Afzal, Mujahid Amin, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq (c), Usman Khan, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Nasir Faraz, Muhammad Azhar, Wasim Akram

Match Details

IGM vs BG, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: July 19, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium wicket generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 107 runs.

Today’s IGM vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh: Sandeep has so far looked impressive with the bat, scoring 121 runs at an excellent average of 40.33. He's also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Batter

Usman Khan: He is an aggressive batter who enjoys hitting the ball hard. He is ranked atop the most-runs chart, with 234 runs at an excellent average of 78 in four games. Usman Khan will look to continue his form in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Umer Farooq: He has been a consistent performer for IGM so far, and could be an important addition to your fantasy team for this match. He has scored 43 runs at an average of 14.33 and taken two wickets in four Bukhatir T10 2022 games, making him a multiplier choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Mohammad Zahid: Zahid Ali is a sensation with the ball in the Bukhatir T10 2022, triggering batters with his swing-bowling ability and slower balls. Given his form and wicket-taking abilities, he is a must-have player from IGM. He has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 9.33 in three games.

Top 3 best players to pick in IGM vs BG Dream11 Prediction Team

Jiju Janardhanan (BG): 227 points

Yasir Kaleem (IGM): 146 points

Muhammad Afzal (BG): 102 points

Important stats for IGM vs BG Dream11 Prediction Team

Wasim Akram: Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 10.25

Asif Khan: 29 runs and two wickets in two games; batting average: 29.00

Luqman Hazrat: Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 12.25

IGM vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

IGM vs BG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Usman Khan, Umer Farooq, Touqeer Riyasat, Muhammad Azhar, Wasim Akram

Captain: Usman Khan Vice Captain: Jiju Janardhanan

IGM vs BG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Usman Khan, Umer Farooq, Touqeer Riyasat, Muhammad Azhar, Wasim Akram

Captain: Usman Khan Vice Captain: Umer Farooq.

