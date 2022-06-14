IGM vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 9

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Brother Gas (BG) in the ninth match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both sides have won their most recent matches and are currently placed among the top teams in the tournament. Brother Gas won their last match against Fair Deal Defenders by 31 runs, while Interglobe Marine beat Colatta Chocolates by 18 runs in their most recent outing.

Colatta Chocolates will give it their all to win the match, but Brother Gas are a strong opponent and are expected to come through.

IGM vs BG Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Sandeep Singh, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Hameed Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Touqeer Riyasat, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Mumtaz, and Attaullah

BG Playing XI

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Afzal, Aayan Khan, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad and Ansh Tandon

Match Details

IGM vs BG, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: June 14, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch isn't expected to change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

IGM vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem, who played a knock of 32 runs in the previous match against COL, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. H Tahir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Khan and B Hameed are the two best picks as batters for the Dream11 team. U Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. Asif Khan smashed 48 runs in just 30 balls in the last match against COL.

All-rounders

M Waseem and T Riyasat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Waseem smashed 125 runs in just 68 balls and took one wicket in the last match against FDD.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Manshad and M Zahid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. U Farooq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in IGM vs BG Dream11 prediction team

M Waseem (IGM)

T Riyasat (BG)

U Farooq (IGM)

Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas important stats for Dream11 team

M Waseem - 125 runs and one wicket

T Riyasat - 26 runs and one wicket

M Zahid - Three wickets

Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, A Khan, B Hameed, U Khan, M Waseem, T Riyasat, A Mumtaz, S Manshad, U Farooq, M Zahid, and Attaullah

Captain: M Waseem Vice Captain: T Riyasat

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, A Khan, B Hameed, U Khan, M Waseem, C Rizwan, T Riyasat, A Mumtaz, S Manshad, U Farooq, and M Zahid

Captain: M Waseem Vice Captain: U Farooq

