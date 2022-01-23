IGM vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 21

Interglobe Marine will take on Brother Gas in the 21st match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Sunday, January 23 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Interglobe Marine are having a memorable campaign, having won all five of their games to hold the top spot. They are coming into this game on the back of a three-wicket win over the Karwan Strikers.

Meanwhile, Brother Gas are placed just behind the Marines in second spot with four wins in five matches. They too have performed admirably and will be confident after their 23-run win against the Karwan Blues in their previous outing.

IGM vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

Interglobe Marine

Asif Mumtaz(C), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Babar Ghazanfar, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Harry Bharwal, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Imran Tahir, Luqman Hazra

Brother Gas

Mohammad Azhar(C), Dawood Ejaz, Mohammad Waseem, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir(WK), Jiju Janardhanan, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Arsalan Javed, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Match Details

Match: Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22

Date and Time: January 23, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has recently become useful for the bowlers. Earlier in the tournament, batters proved to be effective by racking up big scores.

However, in the last few games played here, bowlers have dominated by keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s IGM vs BG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: Yasir has been a reliable batter for the Marines. He has scored 196 runs in five games, including a brilliant century.

Batters

Asif Khan: Asif played a fine 64-run knock in the previous outing. Overall, he has scored 247 runs in five games this season.

Usman Khan: Usman has impressed everyone with his explosive batting skills. In three games, he has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of over 200.

All-rounders

CP Rizwan: Rizwan hasn’t been at his best in the last two games. However, he has managed to score 177 runs in five games and also has two wickets under his belt.

Jiju Janardhanan: Jiju has been one of the top all-round performers this season. In the previous game, he scored 24 runs and grabbed three vital wickets.

Bowlers

Mohammad Azhar: Azhar has at least one wicket to his name in every game. Overall, he has managed to pick up 10 wickets in five matches.

Zahid Ali: Zahid is a fine bowler who can also score quickly at the death. He has managed to grab five wickets in as many games and has also scored some handy runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in IGM vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Azhar: 355 points

Asif Khan: 351 points

Yasir Kaleem: 327 points

CP Rizwan: 320 points

Hamdan Tahir: 315 points

Important stats for IGM vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Azhar: 5 matches, 10 wickets

Asif Khan: 5 matches, 247 runs

Yasir Kaleem: 5 matches, 196 runs

CP Rizwan: 5 matches, 177 runs, 2 wickets

Usman Khan: 3 matches, 137 runs

IGM vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today

IGM vs BG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, CP Rizwan, Jiju Janardhanan, Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali, Tanvir Javed, Babar Ghazanfar, Touqeer Riyasat, Araslan Javaid

Captain: Mohammad Azhar Vice-Captain: Asif Khan

IGM vs BG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, CP Rizwan, Jiju Janardhanan, Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali, Hamdan Tahir, Basil Hameed, Omer Farooq, Harry Bharwal

Captain: Usman Khan Vice-Captain: CP Rizwan.

