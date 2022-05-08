IGM vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, 2nd Semi-final

The second semi-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see Brother Gas (BG) face Interglobe Marine (IGM) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Sunday, 8 May.

Brother Gas have been brilliant in the T10 competition with the likes of Mohammad Waseem and Jiju Janardhanan in decent form. However, they face a strong Interglobe Marine side who are filled with experience and talent. Led by Asif Mumtaz, Interglobe Marine might start as the favorites. But given Brother Gas' form in recent matches, an evenly-fought contest is on the cards in Sharjah.

IGM vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Mohammad Waseem (c), Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Afzal, Umer Farooq, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Mohammad Azhar, Dawood Ejaz, Hamdan Tahir, Syed Hassan and Saqib Manshad.

IGM XI

Sandeep Singh, CP Rizwan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Amjad Gul, Touqeer Riyasat, Luqman Hazrat, Attaullah, Asif Mumtaz (c), Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid.

Match Details

IGM vs BG, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, 2nd semi-final

Date and Time: 8th May 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be slightly slower than usual. The batters will go on the attack from ball one, targeting the shorter square boundaries. There should be enough turn on offer for the spinners, who will need to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s IGM vs BG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh: Sandeep Singh has scored big runs in the tournament, often coming up with the goods at crucial moments. His ability to keep the scoreboard ticking and also shift gears at will make him a good asset to the team. With his form bound to have a say, Sandeep is a good addition to your IGM vs BG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Muhammad Afzal: Although Muhammad Afzal has blown hot and cold in the tournament, he remains a valuable asset with the bat. He has moved around in the batting order, but given his pinch-hitting prowess, Afzal is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

CP Rizwan: CP Rizwan is an experienced campaigner who has done his bit in the tournament. While his batting ability is well-known across the domestic circuit, he has played a role with the ball as well. With Rizwan due for a big one in the tournament, he is a must-have in your IGM vs BG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jiju Janardhanan: Jiju Janardhanan hasn't played a big role with the ball but has been a revelation on the batting front as well. The Brother Gas star has been brilliant with the bat, scoring quick runs in the top order. Although he didn't have the best of games in the quarter-finals, Janardhanan's ability to clear the boundary at will make him a good asset in your IGM vs BG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IGM vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Afzal (BG)

Mohammad Waseem (BG)

Harry Bharwal (IGM)

Important stats for IGM vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Jiju Janardhanan - 152 runs in 4 matches, Average: 76.00

Mohammad Azhar - 6 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 12.16

Sandeep Singh - 134 runs in 4 matches, Average: 44.66

IGM vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

IGM vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Singh, U Khan, V Sukumaran, M Afzal, CP Rizwan, M Waseem, M Azhar, T Riyasat, S Manshad, J Janardhanan and H Bharwal.

Captain: M Waseem. Vice-captain: CP Rizwan.

IGM vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, U Khan, A Gul, M Afzal, CP Rizwan, M Waseem, M Azhar, T Riyasat, U Farooq, J Janardhanan and H Bharwal.

Captain: M Waseem. Vice-captain: T Riyasat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar