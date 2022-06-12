IGM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 7

Interglobe Marines (IGM) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the seventh match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams will be competing for the first time in the tournament. The Interglobe Marines have a lot of experienced players who have performed exceptionally well in recent domestic tournaments. Colatta Chocolates, on the other hand, are comparatively new to the tournament with a lot of new additions to the squad.

Colatta Chocolates will give it their all to win their first match of the tournament, but the Interglobe Marines are a strong opponent and are likely to come through.

IGM vs COL Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

Y Kaleem (wk), S Singh, B Hameed, A Khan, H Khan, S Khan, T Riyasat, C Rizwan, M Zahid, A Mumtaz, J Siddique, and H Bharwal

COL Playing XI

S Singh-I (wk), H Prasanth, R Mani, M Singh, V Ramesh, L Sreekumar, A Das, S Ramesh, K Paul, K Kumar, and M Zeeshan

Match Details

IGM vs COL, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: June 12 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

IGM vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem, who has excelled in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also bat in the top order and gain additional points from catches. S Singh-I is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Mani and M Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Asif Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They are expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, if required.

All-rounders

L Sreekumar and C Rizwan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and have also been completing their quota of two overs. T Riyasat is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Siddique and A Mumtaz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. K Paul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in IGM vs COL Dream11 prediction team

L Sreekumar (COL)

C Rizwan (IGM)

T Riyasat (IGM)

Interglobe Marine vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, S Singh-I, Asif Khan, R Mani, M Singh, L Sreekumar, C Rizwan, T Riyasat, J Siddique, A Mumtaz, and K Paul

Captain: T Riyasat Vice Captain: L Sreekumar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, Asif Khan, R Mani, M Singh, L Sreekumar, S Khan, C Rizwan, T Riyasat, J Siddique, A Mumtaz, and M Zeeshan

Captain: C Rizwan Vice Captain: Y Kaleem

