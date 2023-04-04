IGM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see the Interglobe Marine (IGM) square off against the Colatta Chocolates (COL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, April 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs COL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both the teams have played a couple of matches in the tournament and have managed to win one of their games. They will be looking to win this match and improve their position in the points table.

IGM vs COL Match Details

The 22nd game of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, commencing from 9.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IGM vs COL, Match 22

Date and Time: April 4, 2023, 9.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

IGM vs COL, Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be good for batting. While batters will enjoy playing on this surface, spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

IGM vs COL Probable Playing XIs

IGM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IGM Probable Playing XI

S Singh, Y Kaleem, A Mumtaz, V Sukumaran, U Farooq-I, B Hameed, S Khan, D Qureshi, T Riyasat, H Bharwal, and T Bhatti

COL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

COL Probable Playing XI

S Hydru-Pokkakkillath, J Chaturanga, L Sreekumar, M Hussain, A Das, J Shamsuddin, S Udawaththa, K Paul, G Gopalkrishnan, M Jakati, and M Zeeshan Butt-I.

IGM vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Singh

S Singh has been in decent touch with the bat this tournament. He also has a very good hand behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

J Chaturanga

Chaturanga started the tournament on a decent note. He is someone who can get his team off to a positive start, which makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

J Shamsuddin

Shamsuddin started the tournament on a great note with both the bat and the ball. He will be a match-winner for the team with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

T Riyasat

Riyasat can be an effective bowler, picking up wickets for the team with both the bat and the ball. He will be the best pick from the bowlers category for this match.

IGM vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hussain

M Hussain has been in good all-round form this tournament. He is picking up important wickets and also scoring crucial runs for the team and will be a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

J Shamsuddin

Shamsuddin is in great form with the ball and the bat. He could turn out to be the match-winner in either innings of the match and that makes him a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for IGM vs COL, Match 22

S Singh

J Chaturanga

M Hussain

J Shamsuddin

T Riyasat

IGM vs COL Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. But as the match progresses, the spinners will come into play and that makes batters and spinners the most valuable picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

IGM vs COL Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Singh

Batters: A Mumtaz, V Sukumaran, J Chaturanga

All-rounders: Basil Hameed, U Farooq-I, J Shamsuddin, M Hussain

Bowlers: G Gopalakrishnan, D Qureshi, T Riyasat

IGM vs COL Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Singh

Batters: A Mumtaz, V Sukumaran, J Chaturanga

All-rounders: Basil Hameed, U Farooq-I, J Shamsuddin, M Hussain

Bowlers: G Gopalakrishnan, D Qureshi, T Riyasat

