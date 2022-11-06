IGM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DCC X10 Division 1 2022, Match 19

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on the DCC Starlets (DCS) in the 19th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 2022 on Sunday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IGM vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

DCC Starlets have had a disappointing tournament so far, performing in bits and pieces. They've won three of their five games and are second in the standings with six points. They will rely on standout performers including Ronak Panoli, Punya Mehra, Dhruv Parashar, and Adithya Shetty.

Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, are having a fantastic tournament, having won three games in a row. They will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Sunday.

IGM vs DCS Match Details

The 19th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 2022 will be played on November 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 07:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs DCS, DCC X10 Division 1 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 06th November 2022, 07:45 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

IGM vs DCS Pitch Report

The wicket at the ICC Academy is expected to be batting-friendly, as has been the case for many matches. Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between DCS and LYK, where a total of 210 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 103

Average second-inning score: 121

IGM vs DCS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Interglobe Marine: WWWLW

DCC Starlets: WLWLW

IGM vs DCS probable playing 11s for today’s match

IGM injury/team news

No major injury updates.

IGM Probable Playing 11

Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Shahnawaz Khan, Muhammad Taimoor, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Yasir Kaleem (c&wk), Hazrat Luqman, Hameed Khan, Danish Qureshi, Ahmed Shafiq

DCS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

DCS Probable Playing 11

Ronak Panoli (c), Punya Mehra, Dhruv Parashar, Adithya Shetty, Jaiditya Malik, Zain Hamid, Vansh Kumar (wk), Ridhay Bhatia, Shane Saldanha, Ibrahim Vijdani, Ahaan Fernandes

Today's IGM vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yaseer Kaleem (102 runs in 3 matches; Batting Average: 34.00)

Kaleem has been in good form this series, scoring valuable runs at the top of the order. He is a seasoned campaigner, having looked brilliant in the tournament so far. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable player for your IGM vs DCS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Asif Khan (113 runs in 3 matches, Average: 56.50)

Asif has made some tremendous contributions with the bat, scoring 113 runs at an average of 56.50 in three games so far. A big knock from this explosive batter is thus expected in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ronak Panoly (171 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches; Average: 42.75)

Ronak is one of DCC Starlet's premier all-rounders and has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 171 runs at an average of 42.75 and picked up four wickets while being economical in as many games in the competition, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Top Bowler Pick

Touqeer Riyasat (Two wickets in 3 matches, Average: 11.75)

Riyasat has had a phenomenal tournament with the ball so far. He has scalped two wickets at an average of 11.75 in three games. He also has 21 runs to his name.

IGM vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

Hameed Khan

Hameed has looked brilliant for IGM this tournament, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. He is one of the most technically sound batters in his team, collecting 85 runs at an average of 25.00 in three games, hence he is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

Dhruv Parashar

He has amassed 86 runs at an average of 43.00 in four games. He is a must-have in your IGM vs DCS Dream11 fantasy team and is the perfect choice for a vice-captain.

5 must-picks with players stats for IGM vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dhruv Parashar 86 runs in 3 matches Punya Mehra 85 runs in 4 games Hameed Khan 75 runs in 3 games Asif Khan 113 runs in 3 games Adithya Shetty 6 wickets in 4 games

IGM vs DCS match expert tips 19th match

Adithya Shetty has had a fantastic series with the ball so far, taking six wickets in four games at an average of 8.66 and an economy rate of 6.12. He could be a multiplier pick for your IGM vs DCS Dream11 fantasy team due to his ability, which requires no introduction.

IGM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

IGM vs DCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Yaseer Kaleem

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, Asif Khan, V Sukumaran, H Khan

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Adhitya Shetty, I Vijdani

Bowlers: T Riyasat, A Shafiq, S Saldanha

IGM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IGM vs DCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Yaseer Kaleem

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, Asif Khan, V Sukumaran, H Khan

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Adhitya Shetty, I Vijdani

Bowlers: T Riyasat, A Shafiq, S Saldanha

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes