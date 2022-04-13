IGM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Quarter-final 1

The Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with DCC Starlets (DCS) in the first quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Interglobe Marine finished the group stage aop the Group B standings, winning all three of their matches. They registered a convincing 10-wicket victory over Rehan Khan Events in their last game. DCC Starlets, on the other hand, finished in third place in the Group D & E table after winning two out of their three group stage games. They lost their last match against the Karwan Strikers by seven wickets.

IGM vs DCS Probable Playing 11 Today

IGM XI

Sandeep Singh (WK), Asif Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Vishnu Sukumaran, CP Rizwan, Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Mumtaz, Mohammad Zahid, Shahnawaz Khan, Harry Bharwal, Muhammad Taimoor.

DCS XI

Vaibhav Vaswani (WK), Ammar Badami, Punya Mehra, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Ronak Panoly, Adithya Shetty, Shamim Ali, Nilansh Keswani, Harshit Seth, Jash Giyanani.

Match Details

IGM vs DCS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Quarter-final 1

Date and Time: 13th April 2022, 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 147 runs.

Today’s IGM vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh: Singh has scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 202.44 in three outings for the Interglobe Marine. He could be the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section.

Batters

Asif Khan: Khan has smashed 59 runs at a strike rate of 168.57 in two games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Rameez Shahzad: Shahzad is a hard-hitting batter who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ronak Panoly: Panoly has racked up 181 runs at a strike rate of 134.07 in three matches. He can score some quick-fire runs early on in the innings.

CP Rizwan: Rizwan has scalped four wickets while scoring 34 runs in two matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Mohammad Zahid: Zahid has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Nilansh Keswani: Keswani has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 5.42 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in IGM vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Ronak Panoly (DCS) - 261 points

Shamim Ali (DCS) - 249 points

Nilansh Keswani (DCS) - 202 points

Mohammad Zahid (IGM) - 191 points

CP Rizwan (IGM) - 177 points

Important Stats for IGM vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Ronak Panoly: 181 runs in 3 matches; SR - 134.07

Shamim Ali: 33 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 137.50 and ER - 9.10

Nilansh Keswani: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.42

Mohammad Zahid: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.00

CP Rizwan: 34 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 117.24 and ER - 6.40

IGM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

IGM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Shaurya Singh, Ronak Panoly, CP Rizwan, Shahnawaz Khan, Shamim Ali, Asif Mumtaz, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Zahid.

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: Ronak Panoly.

IGM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, CP Rizwan, Adithya Shetty, Shahnawaz Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Taimoor.

Captain: Ronak Panoly. Vice-captain: CP Rizwan.

