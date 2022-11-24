IGM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 13

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with DCC Starlets (DCS) in the 13th match of the CBFS T10 League on Thursday (November 24) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at IGM vs DCS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

The Interglobe Marine won their last match against Syed Agha CC by eight wickets. DCC Starlets, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches. DCC Starlets will give it their all to win the match but Interglobe Marine are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IGM vs DCS Match Details

The 13th match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs DCS, Match 13

Date and Time: 24 November 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Seven Districts and 11 Ace, where a total of 192 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

IGM vs DCS Form Guide

IGM - W

DCS - L L

IGM vs DCS Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Asif Mumtaz, Ahmed Shafiq, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Hazrat Luqman, Muhammad Taimoor, Sandeep Singh (wk), Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Danish Qureshi.

DCS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ronak Panoli, Ammar Badami, Sailles Jaishankar, Karan Dhiman, Yug Sharma, Saad Abdullah, Shahrukh Amin, Vaibhav Vaswani (wk), Faisur Rahman, Ahaan Fernandes, Shamim Ali.

IGM vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Singh

S Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. V Vaswani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Fernandes

H Khan and A Fernandes are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Mumtaz has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

R Panoly

T Riyasat and R Panoly are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Badami is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Bhatti

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Bhatti and S Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Abdullah is another good pick for today's match.

IGM vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Panoly

R Panoly will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

T Riyasat

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make T Riyasat the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs DCS, Match 13

T Riyasat

R Panoly

T Bhatti

S Khan

A Fernandes

Interglobe Marine vs DCC Starlets Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Singh.

Batters: A Fernandes, H Khan, A Mumtaz.

All-rounders: R Panoly, H Luqman, T Riyasat, A Badami.

Bowlers: T Bhatti, S Khan, S Abdullah.

Interglobe Marine vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Singh.

Batters: A Fernandes, H Khan, V Sukumaran.

All-rounders: R Panoly, T Riyasat, A Hossen.

Bowlers: T Bhatti, S Khan, H Bharwal, Y Sharma.

