IGM vs DEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 2022, Match 27

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will face Defenders CC (DEF) in the 27th match of the Dubai D10 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IGM vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Interglobe Marine have had a wonderful campaign so far. They have won all six of their matches and are atop Group A with 12 points. The Marine have already beaten Defenders once this season.

Defenders CC, meanwhile, are second in Group A with six points. After starting their campaign with a loss at the hands of Interglobe Marine, they have gone on to win their next three matches.

IGM vs DEF Match Details, Dubai D10 2022

The 27th match of the Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 9 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs DEF, Dubai D10 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: 9th November 2022, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IGM vs DEF Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be a competitive one, where the ball comes on nicely onto the bat. However, will likely slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (Dubai D10 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 124

Average second-innings score: 84

IGM vs DEF Form Guide (Dubai D10 2022)

Interglobe Marine: W-W-W-W-W

Defenders CC: W-W-W-L

IGM vs DEF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Interglobe Marine injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Interglobe Marine Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem (C & WK), Hazrat Luqman, Muhammad Taimoor, Sandeep Singh, Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Khan, Hameed Khan, Ahmed Shafiq, Vishnu Sukumaran, Danish Qureshi, Shahnawaz Khan.

Defenders CC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Defenders CC Probable Playing 11

Ali Abid (C), Muhammad Imran-ll (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Babar, Nasir Faraz, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Umer Doger, Sayed M Saqlain, Abdullah Azhar, Farhan Babar, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi.

IGM vs DEF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Y Kaleem (6 matches, 165 runs, Strike Rate: 211.54)

Y Kaleem is the fourth-highest scorer in the competition with 165 runs in six games at a strike rate of 211.54.

Top Batter pick

V Sukumaran (6 matches, 25 runs and 4 wickets)

V Sukumaran has been handy with both the bat and ball, having scored 25 runs and taken four wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

M Nadeem (3 matches, 47 runs and 4 wickets)

M Nadeem could prove to be an interesting all-round choice for your IGM vs DEF Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 47 runs and also picked up four wickets at an average of 10.50.

Top Bowler pick

H Bharwal (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 3.00)

H Bharwal is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with seven scalps at an astounding average of 3.00 and an economy rate of 4.20.

IGM vs DEF match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan is an experienced campaigner who could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your IGM vs DEF Dream11 fantasy team. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 206 runs in six innings at an average of 41.20 and a strike rate of over 216.

H Bharwal

H Bharwal has been in top form with the ball in the Dubai D10 2022. with his bowling average of 3.00 and economy rate of 4.20 being hardly believable.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IGM vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Khan 206 runs 354 points Y Kaleem 165 runs 324 points W Khan 104 runs and 2 wickets 263 points H Bharwal 7 wickets 249 points M Nadeem 47 runs and 4 wickets 204 points

IGM vs DEF match expert tips

A Khan has been in top form with the bat and could prove to be an important player for your IGM vs DEF Dream11 fantasy team.

IGM vs DEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League

IGM vs DEF Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Y Kaleem, M Imran

Batters: A Khan (c), V Sukumaran, H Khan

All-rounders: W Khan, M Nadeem, S Babar

Bowlers: H Bharwal (vc), T Riyasat, S Manshad

IGM vs DEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

IGM vs DEF Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Y Kaleem (vc)

Batters: A Khan, V Sukumaran, H Khan

All-rounders: W Khan (c), M Nadeem, S Babar

Bowlers: H Bharwal, T Riyasat, S Manshad, M Yasir Maharvi

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 3086 votes