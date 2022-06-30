IGM vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Semi Final 2

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) in semi-final 2 of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in playoff matches. Fair Deal Defenders won their quarter-final match against Brother Gas by six wickets. Interglobe Marine won their quarter finals match against Ajman Heroes by 31 runs.

Fair Deal Defenders will give it their all to win the semi-final and enter the finals of 2022 season, but Interglobe Marine are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Interglobe Marine.

IGM vs FDD Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Sandeep Singh, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Hameed Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Touqeer Riyasat, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Mumtaz, Attaullah

FDD Playing XI

Muhammad Yasir (c), Muhammad Imran-OD (wk), Sayed M Saqlain, Wahab Hassan, Saud Afzal, Araslan Javaid, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sabir Jamil, Suleman Khalid, Muhammad Sagheer Khan, Muhammad Zameer

Match Details

IGM vs FDD, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly. But the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. The pitch should not change considerably and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

IGM vs FDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Babar, who played exceptionally well in the last match against BG, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 56 runs in just 41 balls and took 1 catch in that match.

Batters

B Hameed and S Ali are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Asif Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 48 runs in just 30 balls in the match against COL.

All-rounders

R Amanat Ali and M Saghir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Saghir smashed eight runs and took two wickets in the last match against BG.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mumtaz and M Zahid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Yasir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in IGM vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

R Amanat Ali (FDD)

M Saghir (FDD)

C Rizwan (IGM)

Interglobe Marine vs Fair Deal Defenders: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Mumtaz - 4 wickets

R Amanat Ali - 132 runs and 2 wickets

M Saghir - 38 runs and 7 wickets

Interglobe Marine vs Fair Deal Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: F Babar, B Hameed, Asif Khan, S Ali, C Rizwan, R Amanat Ali, M Saghir, T Riyasat, A Mumtaz, M Zahid, M Yasir

Captain: B Hameed Vice Captain: M Saghir

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: F Babar, B Hameed, W Hassan, S Ali, C Rizwan, R Amanat Ali, M Saghir, S Khan, A Mumtaz, M Zahid, M Yasir

Captain: M Saghir Vice Captain: C Rizwan

