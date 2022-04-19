IGM vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Final 

The Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with Future Mattress (FM) in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Interglobe Marine finished atop Group B after winning all three of their games. They booked their place in the final by defeating The Vision Shipping by six wickets in the semi-finals. Future Mattress also managed to pick up three wins from as many group stage matches and topped Group C. They beat the Karwan Strikers by six wickets in the semi-finals.

IGM vs FM Probable Playing 11 Today

IGM XI

Yasir Kaleem (WK), Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Shahnawaz Khan, Basil Hameed, CP Rizwan, Luqman Hazrat, Attaullah, Asif Mumtaz, Mohammad Zahid.

FM XI

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Syed Haider, Muhammad Usman, Wasim Bari, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Naseer Akram, Shahid Nawaz, Umair Ali, Sultan Ahmad.

Match Details

IGM vs FM, Final, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Date and Time: 19th April 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters can score runs easily if they spend some time in the middle. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 135 runs.

Today’s IGM vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Shakoor has racked up 194 runs at a strike rate of 117.49 in five outings and is the Future Mattress' leading run-scorer in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League.

Batters

Asif Khan: Khan has scored 137 runs and picked up two wickets in four matches. He could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Alishan Sharafu: Sharafu is a hard-hitting batter who has smashed 110 runs at a strike rate of 135.80 in five matches. He also has two wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Zawar Farid: Farid has scored 132 runs while also scalping six wickets in five matches. He could be a fine captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

CP Rizwan: Rizwan has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.44 in addition to scoring 36 runs in four matches. He can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Mohammad Zahid: Zahid has been in brilliant form in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.77 in four matches.

Umair Ali: Ali has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 3.73 in four matches and can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Top 5 best players to pick in IGM vs FM Dream11 prediction team

Zawar Farid (FM) - 382 points

Abdul Shakoor (FM) - 352 points

Mohammad Zahid (IGM) - 333 points

CP Rizwan (IGM) - 278 points

Asif Khan (IGM) - 270 points

Important Stats for IGM vs FM Dream11 prediction team

Zawar Farid: 132 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 143.48 and ER - 7.47

Abdul Shakoor: 194 runs in 5 matches; SR - 114.79

Mohammad Zahid: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 5.77

CP Rizwan: 36 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 102.86 and ER - 5.44

Asif Khan: 137 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 153.93 and ER - 6.80

IGM vs FM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

IGM vs FM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, CP Rizwan, Zawar Farid, Umair Ali, Laqman Hazrat, Mohammad Zahid.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Zawar Farid.

IGM vs FM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, CP Rizwan, Zawar Farid, Umair Ali, Asif Mumtaz, Shahid Nawaz, Attaullah.

Captain: Zawar Farid. Vice-captain: CP Rizwan.

