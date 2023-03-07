IGM vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League 2023, Match 15

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with Future Mattress (FM) in the 15th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs FM Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The Interglobe Marine have played two matches in the tournament. They have managed to win one of these encounters while losing the other. They are currently at number nine in the points table and will be looking to win the match in order to improve their position.

Future Mattress are having a great time in the tournament so far. They have secured victories in both league matches. The Mattress are at the top of the points table and will try to maintain their position with a win in this match.

IGM vs FM Match Details

The 15th match of the Sharjah Hundred League will be played on March 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: IGM vs FM, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 15

Date and Time: March 7, 2023, 11.15 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

IGM vs FM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has traditionally acted in favor of batters. As the game progresses, the strip will slow down and the spinners will come into play with time.

IGM vs FM Probable Playing XIs for today's match

IGM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IGM Probable Playing XI

Yasir Kaleem, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sandeep Singh (wk), Touqeer Riyasat, Umer Farooq-I, Wajid Khan II, Nasir Faraz, Danish Qureshi, Asif Mumtaz (c), Harry Bharwal, and Taimoor Bhatti.

FM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing XI

Syed Haider Shah (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Saif Januja, Dawood Ejaz, Ronak Panoly, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Imran Khan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Tasawar Jammu (c), and Shoaib Laghari.

IGM vs FM Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem

Yasir Kaleem is an explosive batter in the top-order. He can get the team off to a firing start and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick of the match.

Batter

Dawood Ejaz

Dawood Ejaz is a good batter in the top-order. Ejaz has been consistent in two matches of the tournament and that makes him the best bet from the batters section for the match.

All-rounder

Ronak Panoly

Ronal Panoly started the tournament off with a brilliant all-round performance. He failed to follow it up in the next match but his ability to impact the match with both the bat and the ball makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Taimoor Bhatti

Taimoor Bhatti is an effective bowler and picks up wickets at crucial junctures. This makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

IGM vs FM Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ronak Panoly

Ronak Panoly has been good with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. His ability to be impactful with both the bat and the ball makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Umer Farooq-I

Umer Farooq has been very effective as an all-rounder. He can win matches for his team with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for IGM vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Y Kaleem

D Ejaz

R Panoly

U Farooq-I

T Bhatti

IGM vs FM match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting and it will stay that way throughout the match. The batter will enjoy the surface and the spinner will also come into play. As such, top-order batters and spinners will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

IGM vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem

Batters: U Ali, V Sukumaran, D Ejaz, T Riyasat

All-rounders: R Panoly, Umer Farroq-I, N Faraz

Bowlers: D Qureshi, T Bhatti, H Bharwal

IGM vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

