IGM vs HEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 18

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Hemant Properties (HEP) in the 18th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Interglobe Marine have performed exceptionally well in this year's Bukhatir tournament as they have won multiple matches. Hemant Properties, on the other hand, are among the worst-performing teams of the season and are currently placed in 11th position.

Hemant Properties will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in this year's tournament. However, the Interglobe Marines are a relatively better team.

IGM vs HEP Probable Playing XI

IGM

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Sandeep Singh, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Hameed Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Touqeer Riyasat, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Mumtaz, Attaullah

HEP

Haroon Altaf (wk), Rajeev Dudeja, Umar Swadi, Aziz Ansari, Muhammad Farhan, Muhammad Abdullah, Moeez Waqar, Harikrishnan Valloli, Muhammad Faraz-Hussain, Rakesh Rawat, Mohit Raghav

Match Details

IGM vs HEP, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: June 23, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly but the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

IGM vs HEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem, who played exceptionally well in the last match against BG, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 29 runs in just 15 balls.

Batters

Asif Khan and H Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Ghaus is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 41 runs in just 34 balls against FDD.

All-rounders

T Riyasat and M Waqar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Riyasat smashed 26 runs in just 17 balls and took a wicket in the match against COL.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zahid and A Mumtaz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Abdullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in IGM vs HEP Dream11 prediction team

M Waqar (HEP)

M Zahid (IGM)

T Riyasat (IGM)

Interglobe Marine vs Hemant Properties: Important stats for Dream11 team

T Riyasat - 26 runs and 3 wickets

M Zahid - 4 wickets

M Waqar - 65 runs and 2 wickets

Interglobe Marine vs Hemant Properties Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, H Altaf, Asif Khan, H Khan, H Ghaus, S Khan, T Riyasat, M Waqar, A Mumtaz, M Zahid, M Abdullah

Captain: M Waqar Vice Captain: T Riyasat

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, H Altaf, R Dudeja, Asif Khan, H Khan, H Ghaus, T Riyasat, M Waqar, A Mumtaz, M Zahid, Attaullah

Captain: M Waqar Vice Captain: M Zahid

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far