IGM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see the Interglobe Marine (IGM) squaring off against Karwan CC (KWN) on Friday, September 9. The Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest.

The Marine have won two of their last three games and will be looking to extend their recent run of form in the tournament. Karwan, on the other hand, have won two consecutive matches after an early loss in the tournament and will look to keep their winning streak going.

Karwan CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Interglobe Marine are a relatively better team. They are expected to win this encounter and pick up their third win in four matches.

IGM vs KWN Match Details, ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022

The 20th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 9 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IGM vs KWN, Match 20, ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022.

Date and Time: September 9, 2022, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Mideast Metals and Karwan CC. A total of 375 runs were scored in 39.3 overs, with the two teams losing only 12 combined wickets.

The ball is bound to swing in the first innings, while the pitch could get easier to bat on in the second essay. As a result, both teams will prefer to bowl first on this pitch and try to restrict their opponents to a chaseable total.

IGM vs KWN Form Guide

IGM - L W W.

KWN - L W W.

IGM vs KWN Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Mayank Chaudhary, Hameedullah Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Shahnawaz Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Hazrat Luqman, Asif Mumtaz (c), Mohammad Zahid, Harry Bharwal.

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rameez Shahzad, Lovepreet Singh, Qamar Awan, Zahid Ali, Moazzam Hayat (wk), Babar Iqbal, Sardar Bahzad, Nadir Hussain, Waqar Jutt, Asif Hayat, Ismail Khan.

IGM vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks, ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022

Wicket-keeper

Y Kaleem (Three matches, 134 runs)

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 87 runs in the last match against the Mideast Metals to lead his side to victory.

Batters

H Khan (Three matches, 114 runs)

Z Ali and H Khan are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team for this contest. R Shahzad played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Janardhanan (Two matches, nine runs, five wickets)

J Gangadharan and S Bahzad are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this game. Both are likely to bat in the top order and complete their quota of overs. A Mumtaz is another good pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

H Bharwal (Three matches, four wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this match are H Bharwal and B Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

H Luqman is another good pick for your fantasy team.

IGM vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

W Jutt

W Jutt will bat in the top order and is also likely to complete his quota of four overs, making him a good pick for the captaincy. He has scored 10 runs and taken four wickets in his last two matches.

Y Kaleem

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Kaleem your captain or vice-captain. He will bat in the middle order and also gain additional points from catches.

You can also make him the captain of your grand league teams for this contest. He has already smashed 134 runs in his last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs KWN, Match 20, ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022

W Jutt 10 runs and four wickets 152 points Y Kaleem 134 runs 238 points J Janardhanan Five wickets 158 points R Shahzad 131 runs 199 points H Khan 114 runs 204 points

Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips, Match 20, ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team will be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem.

Batters: R Shahzad, Z Ali, H Khan.

All-rounders: J Janardhanan, W Jutt, S Bahzad, A Mumtaz.

Bowlers: H Luqman, H Bharwal, M Zahid.

Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem.

Batters: R Shahzad, Z Ali, H Khan.

All-rounders: J Janardhanan, W Jutt, S Bahzad, S Khan.

Bowlers: H Luqman, B Iqbal, M Zahid.

