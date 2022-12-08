IGM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Semi-Final 1

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with Karwan CC (KWN) in the Semi-Final 1 match of the CBFS T10 League on Thursday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at IGM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

Interglobe Marine have won all five of their last five matches. Karwan CC, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches and will be eager to continue their dominance in the competition.

Karwan CC will give it their all to win the match but Interglobe Marine are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IGM vs KWN Match Details

The Semi-Final 1 match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on December 8 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs KWN, Match Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: 8th December 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between DCC Starlets and Sona Gold & Diamonds, where a total of 205 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

IGM vs KWN Form Guide

IGM - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

KWN - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

IGM vs KWN Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Asif-Khan, Hameed Khan-I, Yasir Kaleem, Sandeep Singh (wk), Asif Mumtaz (c), Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Taimoor, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Danish Qureshi.

KWN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Babar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (wk), Ghulam Murtaza, Nadir Hussain, Moazzam Hayat, Zahid Ali, Qamar Awan, Salman Saleem, Waqas Ali, Ismail Khan.

IGM vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Singh

S Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Hayat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

W Ali

H Khan and W Ali are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Sukumaran has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Hamza

G Murtaza and A Hamza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Qureshi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Bhatti

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Khan and T Bhatti. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Ali is another good pick for today's match.

IGM vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hamza

A Hamza will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. Haza has already smashed 152 runs and taken three wickets in the last five matches.

G Murtaza

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make G Murtaza the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He has already taken eight wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs KWN, Match Semi-Final 1

G Murtaza

A Hamza

S Singh

H Khan

D Qureshi

Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Hayat, S Singh.

Batters: W Ali, H Khan, V Sukumaran.

All-rounders: A Hamza, G Murtaza, D Qureshi.

Bowlers: Z Ali, I Khan, T Bhatti.

Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Singh.

Batters: W Ali, H Khan, Q Awan.

All-rounders: A Hamza, G Murtaza, D Qureshi, H Luqman.

Bowlers: T Riyasat, I Khan, T Bhatti.

