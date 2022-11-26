IGM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 18

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will be up against Karwan CC (KWN) in the 18th match of the CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Interglobe Marine have won as many as two matches and are fourth in the points table. Karwan CC, on the other hand, have also won both of their first two matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table.

Both teams will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match as well.

IGM vs KWN Match Details

The 18th match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs KWN, CBFS T10 League, Match 18

Date and Time: 26th November, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

IGM vs KWN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand. The average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue is 110 runs.

Last 3 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 110

Average second innings score: 105

IGM vs KWN Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Interglobe Marine: W W

Karwan CC: W W

IGM vs KWN probable playing 11s for today’s match

IGM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IGM Probable Playing 11

Vishnu Sukumaran (C), Asif Mumtaz, Sandeep Singh (WK), Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Hazrat Luqman, Muhammad Taimoor, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Danish Qureshi, Umer Farooq

KWN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KWN Probable Playing 11

Babar Iqbal (C), Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (WK), Ghulam Murtaza, Moazzam Hayat, Zahid Ali, Qamar Awan, Tariq Mehmood, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Ismail Khan

IGM vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Moazzam Hayat (2 matches, 87 runs, Strike Rate: 174.00)

Hayat has been in great touch with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 87 runs at a strike rate of 174. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Vishnu Sukumaran (2 matches, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 192.00)

Sukumaran is currently the leading run-scorer for Interglobe Marine with 48 runs at a strike rate of 192. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Touqeer Riyasat (2 matches, 13 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 260.00 and Economy Rate: 7.33)

Riyasat can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. In two matches, he has scored 13 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 260 and picked up a wicket as well.

Top Bowler pick

Danish Qureshi (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.67)

Qureshi bowled pretty well in the last two matches, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 6.67. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

IGM vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

Ameer Hamza

Hamza is a no-brainer captaincy choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 67 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 372+ and also picked up two wickets in this ongoing season.

Sandeep Singh

The wicket-keeper batter has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 200 in two games. He could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IGM vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ameer Hamza: 67 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Danish Qureshi: 4 wickets in 2 matches

Moazzam Hayat: 87 runs in 2 matches

Ismail Khan: 3 wickets in 2 matches

Vishnu Sukumaran: 48 runs in 2 matches

IGM vs KWN match expert tips

Ismail Khan has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in his two outings. He is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

IGM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

IGM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh, Moazzam Hayat

Batters: Ghulam Murtaza, Vishnu Sukumaran, Hameed Khan

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Hazrat Luqman, Touqeer Riyasat

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Shahnawaz Khan, Ismail Khan

IGM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

IGM vs KWN Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

IGM vs KWN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh, Moazzam Hayat

Batters: Vishnu Sukumaran, Hameed Khan, Qamar Awan

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Hazrat Luqman

Bowlers: Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Shahnawaz Khan, Ismail Khan

