IGM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 21

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) in the 21st match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Thursday, February 17, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The Kabul Zalmi Live Star got off to a disappointing start in the tournament, losing their first three games. Although they won their last match, which boosted their confidence, they would like to get another victory when they play Interglobe Marine.

Meanwhile, the Interglobe Marine are having a wonderful tournament so far, winning both of their games by a huge margin.

IGM vs KZLS Probable Playing XIs

IGM XI

Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Babar Ghazanfar, Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Mumtaz, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Laqman Hazrat, Shahnawaaz Khan, Muhammad Taimoor

KZLS XI

Sajawal Riaz, Hassan Eisakhel, Mohad Gul (c), Abdullah Khan (wk), Irfan Yousufzai, Niaz Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Omid Rahman, Shoaib Abid, Sandeep Singh Kang, Unaib Rehman

Match Details

Match: Interglobe Marine vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 17, 2022; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

Batters usually enjoy the pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, early movement is expected for the pacers as well, which makes the competition even more equal.

Today's IGM vs KZLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh: He has scored 56 runs in his last two games at an average of 23.00, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. Singh is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Sajawal Riaz: He has been one of the most important players for his side, scoring 134 runs at an average of 33.5 in four innings. Sajawal's bowling record is quite impressive. That makes him a must-have for your IGM vs KZLS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Hassan Eisakhel: Hassan is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 120 runs in his last four games at an average of 30.00. Hassan could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Unaib Rehman: Unaib is a genuine wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up five wickets in his last four games in this tournament.

3 best players to pick in IGM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Laqman Hazrat (IGM): 78 points.

Irfan Yousufzai (KZLS): 115 points.

Vishnu Sukumaran (IGM): 80 points.

Key stats for IGM vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Sajawal Riaz - 134 runs and one wicket in his last four games; batting average: 33.5.

Hassan Eisakhel – 120 runs in his last four games; batting average: 30.00.

Asif Khan - 44 runs and one wicket in his last two games; batting average: 22.00.

IGM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction

IGM vs KZLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sajawal Riaz, Touqeer Riyasat, Hassan Eisakhel, Shoaib Abid, Niaz Khan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Omid Rahman, Irfan Yousufzai

Captain: Hassan Eisakhel. Vice-captain: Sajawal Riaz

IGM vs KZLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Sajawal Riaz, Touqeer Riyasat, Hassan Eisakhel, Shoaib Abid, Unaib Rehman, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Omid Rahman, Laqman Hazrat

Captain: Sajawal Riaz. Vice-captain: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee