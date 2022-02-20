IGM vs MGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 28

The Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with MGM Cricket Club (MGM) in the 28th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Interglobe Marines are second in the points table, having won all four of their Sharjah CBFS T10 games. They registered an eight-wicket victory over the Alubond Tigers in their previous game. MGM Cricket Club, on the other hand, have also won four out of four and are placed in the fourth spot. They defeated Arqum Cricket Club by eight wickets in their last outing.

IGM vs MGM Probable Playing 11 Today

IGM XI

Asif Mumtaz (C), Asif Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Harry Bharwal, Luqman Hazrat, Sandeep Singh, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Muhammad Taimoor.

MGM XI

Adeel Malik (C), Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Chopra (WK), Waqas Ali, Aitizaz Habib-Khan, Danish Qureshi, Fayaz Dongaroan, Mayank Chowdary, Niaz Khan, Umer Hafeez, Saifullah Noor.

Match Details

IGM vs MGM, Match 28, Sharjah CBFS T10

Date and Time: 20th February 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket gets easier to bat on as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 83 runs.

Today’s IGM vs MGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh: Singh is the top run-scorer for IGM Cricket Club in the Sharjah CBFS T10. He has smashed 115 runs at a strike rate of 194.92 in four matches.

Batters

Asif Khan: Khan is a versatile player who has scored 91 runs in four matches in addition to picking up a wicket.

Waqas Ali: Ali is an explosive top-order batter who could score some quick-fire runs for his side on Sunday. He has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 173.33 in four matches.

All-rounders

Adeel Malik: Malik has scalped three wickets in four outings at an economy rate of 6.38. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Touqeer Riyasat: Riyasat has failed to perform up to his standards, but could be a crucial pick for Sunday's contest. He has managed to pick up only one wicket while scoring 11 runs in four matches.

Bowlers

Niaz Khan: Khan is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has scalped six wickets in four matches.

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: Gopalakrishnan has been in decent form in the Sharjah CBFS T10, picking up six wickets in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in IGM vs MGM Dream11 prediction team

Niaz Khan (MGM) - 250 points

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (IGM) - 246 points

Sandeep Singh (IGM) - 241 points

Asif Khan (IGM) - 188 points

Rahul Chopra (MGM) - 184 points

Important Stats for IGM vs MGM Dream11 prediction team

Niaz Khan: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 8.12

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 8.00

Sandeep Singh: 115 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 194.92 and ER - 1.00

Asif Khan: 91 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 182.00 and ER - 5.00

Rahul Chopra: 106 runs in 4 matches; SR - 212.00

IGM vs MGM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T10)

IGM vs MGM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan, Muhammad Hassan, Waqas Ali, Adeel Malik, Niaz Khan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Laqman Hazrat, Danish Qureshi.

Captain: Adeel Malik. Vice-captain: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.

IGM vs MGM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan, Waqas Ali, Babar Ghazanfar, Adeel Malik, Niaz Khan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Laqman Hazrat, Danish Qureshi.

Captain: Rahul Chopra. Vice-captain: Sandeep Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar