IGM vs MGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Semi-Final 2

Interglobe Marine will take on MGM Cricket Club in the second semi-final of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Sunday, January 30th, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Marine qualified for the semis after finishing second in the points table. They won five of their six games. In their last match, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Brother Gas, though.

Meanwhile, MGM Cricket Club finished fourth to make their way to the last four. They won three of their five games, and come into this match off a four-wicket win over the Karwan Strikers.

IGM vs MGM Probable Playing XIs Today

Interglobe Marine

Yasir Kaleem (WK), Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Shahnawaz Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Amjad Gul, Asif Mumtaz (C), Luqman Hazrat, Touqeer Riyasat / Malik Aftab Jr, Harry Bharwal.

MGM Cricket Club

Ansar Khan(C), Adeel Malik, Bilal Asif, Rahul Chopra (WK), Waqas Ali, Niaz Khan, Asfand Yar, Mehboob Ali, Danish Qureshi, Mayank Chowdary, Hashit Kaushik.

Match Details

Match: Interglobe Marine vs MGM Cricket Club, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22.

Date and Time: 30th January 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a balanced one. Batting is easier in the first innings, but spinners come into the fray in the second.

Today’s IGM vs MGM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra has proved to be a promising performer for MGM. He has scored 169 runs at a strike rate of 167. He has also grabbed two wickets, and has been involved in seven dismissals.

Batters

Ansar Khan: He has been a fine all-round performer for MGM. He has scored 121 runs at a strike rate of over 165, and also has four wickets to his name.

Asif Khan: He is the leading run getter of the season. He has scored 266 runs at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of around 140.

All-rounders

Niaz Khan: He has been a brilliant all-rounder for MGM. He has nine wickets to his name at an economy of 6.72, and has also scored 98 runs.

CP Rizwan: He has been a great batting all-rounder. He has 181 runs to his name at a strike rate of over 150, and has also picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

Danish Qureshi: He has made key contributions with the ball, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.38.

Laqman Hazrat: He has been consistent with the ball so far in the tournament. He has four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.67.

Five best players to pick in IGM vs MGM Dream11 prediction team

Niaz Khan: 453 points.

Asif Khan: 378 points.

Rahul Chopra: 365 points.

CP Rizwan: 328 points.

Ansar Khan: 325 points.

Key stats for IGM vs MGM Dream11 prediction team

Niaz Khan: 5 matches, 98 runs, 9 wickets.

Asif Khan: 6 matches, 266 runs.

Rahul Chopra: 6 matches, 169 runs, 2 wickets.

CP Rizwan: 6 matches, 181 runs, 2 wickets.

Ansar Khan: 6 matches, 121 runs, 4 wickets.

IGM vs MGM Dream11 Prediction Today

IGM vs MGM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Asif Khan, Niaz Khan, CP Rizwan, Danish Qureshi, Laqman Hazrat, Waqas Ali, Bilal Asif, Asif Mumtaz, Malik Aftab.

Captain: Rahul Chopra. Vice-Captain: Asif Khan.

IGM vs MGM Dream11 Team - 2 - 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Asif Khan, Niaz Khan, CP Rizwan, Danish Qureshi, Laqman Hazrat, Mayank Chowdary, Adeel Malik, Harry Bharwal, Hashit Kaushik.

Captain: Niaz Khan. Vice-Captain: Ansar Khan.

