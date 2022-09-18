IGM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see Interglobe Marine (IGM) squaring off against Pacific Group (PAG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday (September 18). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs PAG Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Pacific Group lost their first game to DCC Starlets by 171 runs. The Interglobe Marine, meanwhile, looked in good touch in their first game against the Sri Lions, which they lost by two wickets.

The Pacific will look to return to winning ways here, but the Marine have a better squad and are expected to prevail.

IGM vs PAG Match Details

The eighth match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 18 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IGM vs PAG, Match 8

Date and Time: September 18, 2022; 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There should be plenty of opportunities for batters and bowlers. The last game on this pitch was between DCC Starlets and Ajman Heroes, where 448 runs were scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

IGM vs PAG Form Guide

IGM - L

PAG - L

IGM vs PAG Probable Playing XIs

IGM

No injury update

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Hameedullah Khan, Asif Khan, Asif Mumtaz, Shahnawaz Khan, Waqas Ali, Vishnu Sukumaran, Attaullah, Mohammad Zahid, Harry Bharwal, Hazrat Luqman

PAG

No injury update

Zeeshan Abid (wk), Wasim Akram, Rizwan KS, Sapandeep Singh, Jiju Janardhanan, Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad, Laxman Manjrekar, Abdul Khaliq, Niaz Khan, Umer Farooq

IGM vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Kaleem (1 match, 1 catch)

Y Kaleem is, no doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. Z Abid is another good pick.

Batters

A Khan (1 match, 32 runs)

H Khan and A Khan are the two best batter picks. W Ali has played exceptionally well in his last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

Rizwan KS (1 match, 44 runs, 3 wickets)

Rizwan KS and A Mumtaz are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. S Khan is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Manshad (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are S Manshad and M Amin. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Attaullah is another good pick.

IGM vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Rizwan KS

Rizwan KS is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He smashed 44 runs and took three wickets in his last game against the DCC Starlets.

A Mumtaz

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for spinners, you could make A Mumtaz the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bowl in the middle overs and bat in the upper-middle order. He took four wickets and scored nine runs in his last game against the Sri Lions.

Five Must-Picks for IGM vs PAG, Match 8

A Mumtaz 6 runs and 4 wickets 139 points Rizwan KS 44 runs and 3 wickets 160 points S Manshad 3 wickets 87 points S Khan 46 runs and 1 wicket 87 points M Amin 12 runs and 2 wickets 79 points

Interglobe Marine vs Pacific Group Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: W Ali, H Khan, A Khan

All-rounders: Rizwan KS, U Farooq, S Khan, A Mumtaz

Bowlers: Attaullah, S Manshad, M Amin

Interglobe Marine vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Y Kaleem

Batters: J Janardhanan, H Khan, A Khan

All-rounders: Rizwan KS, S Khan, A Mumtaz

Bowlers: Attaullah, S Manshad, M Amin, H Luqman

