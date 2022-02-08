IGM vs PHT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Sharjah CBFS T10 match - February 8th, 2022

Interglobe Marine (IGM) and Prim Height Transport (PHT) will take on each other in the inaugural match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on Tuesday, February 8.

Asif Mumtaz-led Interglobe Marine will enter the tournament as strong favourites, having won the inaugural edition of the Sharjah CBFS T20 League. They beat Brother Gas by six wickets in the summit clash of the competition.

Interglobe Marine have several match-winners in their ranks, and will be eager to add another title to their kitty. CP Rizwan, Sandeep Singh, Asif Mumtaz and all-rounder Basil Hammed are key players for the Marine.

Meanwhile, Prim Height Transport are making their tournament debut, and their budding players will get a chance to showcase their skills in the tournament. A few experienced stars are also a part of their side.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IGM vs PHT contest.

#3 Hazrat Bilal (PHT)

UAE medium pace bowler Hazrat Bilal has picked up 15 wickets in 21 appearances thus far. He is expected to share the new ball, and pick up some early wickets to put the opposition under pressure.

#2 CP Rizwan (IGM)

Kerala-born UAE national Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan would be eager to showcase his skills in the tournament. He is an experienced player, and is one to watch out for.

The UAE veteran is a top-order batter, and is expected to go all guns blazing from the word go. If he settles down, a big score from the willow-wielder can be expected.

#1 Basil Hameed (IGM)

Basil Hameed made his international debut back in 2019, and there has been no looking back for the all-rounder. He has smacked 111 runs in just seven innings, and also picked up three wickets with his off-break bowling.

Also Read Article Continues below

He's a complete all-round package, and is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team.

Edited by Bhargav