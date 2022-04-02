IGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 14

The Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with Prim Height Transport (PHT) in the 14th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

The Interglobe Marine are currently placed atop Group B, having won their opening match against the Mideast Metals by 70 runs. Prim Height Transport, on the other hand, are placed just below their opponents in the standings, having defeated Rehan Khan Events by 39 runs in their opening match.

IGM vs PHT Probable Playing 11 Today

IGM XI

Yasir Kaleem (WK), Vishnu Sukumaran, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Shahnawaz Khan, Sandeep Singh, Harry Bharwal, Asif Mumtaz (C), Zahid, Mohd Taimoor, Attaullah, Amjad Gul.

PHT XI

Muhammad Dawood (WK), Amjad Khan, Humayun Zahid, Abdul Latif, Rahman Gul, Rafeeq Zaman, Muhammad Bilal, Asmat Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Sagheer Afridi, Farid Ghulam.

Match Details

IGM vs PHT, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 14

Date and Time: 3rd April 2022, 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium generally favors the batters. Although there will be some help on offer for the spinners, the seamers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the run flow in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 170 runs.

Today’s IGM vs PHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahman Gul: Gul scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 220.83 in the last match. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Batters

Sagheer Afridi: Afridi scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 142.11 in the last match. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Sunday.

Amjad Gul: Gul smashed 31 runs at a strike rate of 193.75 in the last game. He is a hard-hitting batter who could look to slog early on in the innings.

All-rounders

Gopalkumar Gopalakrishnan: Gopalakrishnan scalped four wickets and scored six runs in the last game. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side with his all-round performances.

Muhammad Bilal: Bilal picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in the last match. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Muhammad Arshad: Arshad scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in the last match. He will lead Prim Height Transport's bowling attack on Sunday.

Attaullah: Attaullah is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He picked up two wickets in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in IGM vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Rahman Gul (PHT) - 91 points

Muhammad Bilal (PHT) - 91 points

Muhammad Arshad (PHT) - 80 points

Sagheer Afridi (PHT) - 79 points

Muhammad Dawood (PHT) - 78 points

Important Stats for IGM vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Rahman Gul: 53 runs in 1 match; SR - 220.83

Muhammad Bilal: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.00

Muhammad Arshad: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.00

Sagheer Afridi: 54 runs in 1 match; SR - 142.11

Muhammad Dawood: 51 runs in 1 match; SR - 118.60

IGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

IGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Rahman Gul, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rafeeq Zaman, Sagheer Afridi, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Shahnawaz Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Harry Bharwal, Muhammad Arshad, Attaullah.

Captain: Shahnawaz Khan. Vice-captain: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.

IGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Muhammed Dawood, Amjad Gul, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sagheer Afridi, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Shahnawaz Khan, Abdul Latif, Harry Bharwal, Muhammad Arshad, Attaullah.

Captain: Shahnawaz Khan. Vice-captain: Yasir Kaleem.

