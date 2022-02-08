IGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 1

Interglobe Marine (IGM) and Prim Height Transport (PHT) will take on each other in the inaugural match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on Tuesday, February 8. United Arab Emirates internationals will also take part in the tournament, and could get good game time.

Interglobe Marines will be full of confidence after beating Bharat Gas by six wickets in the recently concluded Sharjah CBSF T20 final. They will look forward to starting their campaign here with a win. Meanwhile, Prim Height Transport will be eager to provide tough competition to Interglobe Marine.

IGM vs PHT Probable Playing XIs

IGM XI

Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sandeep Singh, CP Rizwan, Shahnawaz Khan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Mumtaz (c), Harshit Seth, Luqman Hazrat.

PHT XI

Riaz Khaliq, Anwar Gul, Amjad Khan, Rafeeq Zaman (c), Hazrat Bilal, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Farid Ghulam, Irfan Ullah, Asmat Ullah, Mehboob Ali, Irfan Ullah-I

Match Details

Match: Interglobe Marine vs Prim Height Transport, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 8, 2022; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters, who'll need to take their time to get going.

Today's IGM vs PHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: He has scored 173 runs in five innings at an average of 34.6, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Dhruv N Patel: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for IGM, scoring 597 runs at an average of 12.98 in 74 games. That makes him a must-have in your IGM vs PHT Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

CP Rizwan: Rizwan is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 228 runs, and has also picked up nine wickets in his last 12 games at an average of 19.22. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Laqman Hazrat: Hazrat has done exceptionally well with the ball in the previous tournament, taking six wickets. That makes him an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in IGM vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Asif Mumtaz (IGM).

Amjad Khan (PHT).

Touqeer Riyasat (IGM).

Key stats for IGM vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Shahnawaz Khan - 5107 runs and 280 wickets in 278 games; batting average: 30.58.

Hazrat Bilal – 162 runs and 34 wickets in 41 games; batting average: 13.50.

Rafeeq Zaman - 1696 runs and 20 wickets in 93 games; batting average: 18.84.

IGM vs PHT Dream11 Prediction

IGM vs PHT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1:Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Rafeeq Zaman, Amjad Khan, CP Rizwan, Hazrat Bilal, Shahnawaz Khan, Farid Ghulam, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Mumtaz, Gopalkrishnan.

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: Shahnawaz Khan.

IGM vs PHT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2:Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Rafeeq Zaman, Amjad Khan, CP Rizwan, Hazrat Bilal, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Mumtaz, Mehboob Ali.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: Luqman Hazrat.

Edited by Bhargav