IGM vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 14

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on the Rajkot Thunder (RJT) in the 14th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Rajkot Thunder are having a poor campaign, having lost both of their games so far. Banty Nandy and Keshav Sharma will have to step up after having failed to click as a unit so far.

Meanwhile, Interglobe Marine have started their Bukhatir T10 campaign with a bang. They defeated Ajman Heroes and The Vision Shipping by eight wickets and 12 runs, respectively, thanks to Touqeer Riyasat and Hameed Khan's all-round performances. They will look to extend their winning streak to three games in the upcoming match.

IGM vs RJT Probable Playing XI

IGM XI

Asif Mumtaz (c), Yasir Kaleem, Attaullah, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Taimoor, Sandeep Singh (wk), Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran

RJT XI

Pritesh Anadkat (c), Ameya Soman (wk), Banty Nandy, Hamza Sheraz, Hardik Patel, Mitesh Thanki, Rohit Karanjkar, Gurjant Singh, Gurdip Virdi, Keshav Sharma, Dipesh Rajor

Match Details

IGM vs RJT, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium wicket generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 113 runs.

Today's IGM vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: He is a safe and worthy choice for the wicket-keeper's position. However, in his previous outing against The Vision Shipping, Kaleem failed miserably, scoring only nine runs. He'll be eager to perform in this game.

Batters

Hameed Khan: Hameed Khan has been a consistent performer for his team, having scored 113 runs at a strike rate of 195.33 in two games, including one fifty. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Touqeer Riyasat: Touqeer Riyasat has impressed so far this season with both his scoring and bowling abilities. He has taken four wickets at an average of 9.00 while scoring six runs in two games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Muhammad Taimoor: Muhammad Taimoor looked brilliant with the ball in his previous match against The Vision Shipping, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IGM vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

Ameya Soman (RJT): 46 points

Harry Bharwal (IGM): 64 points

Keshav Sharma (RJT): 67 points

Key stats for IGM vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

Gurjant Singh – 53 runs in two games.

Banty Nandy - 57 runs in two games.

Sandeep Singh – 37 wickets in two games.

Harry Bharwal – Two wickets in two games.

IGM vs RJT Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

IGM vs RJT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Gurjant Singh, Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Touqeer Riyasat, Banty Nandy, Gurdip Virdi, Hardik Patel, Harry Bharwal, Muhammad Taimoor

Captain: Touqeer Riyasat Vice Captain: Hameed Khan

IGM vs RJT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Keshav Sharma, Gurjant Singh, Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Touqeer Riyasat, Banty Nandy, Hardik Patel, Harry Bharwal, Muhammad Taimoor

Captain: Hameed Khan Vice Captain: Touqeer Riyasat

