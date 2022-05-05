IGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Quarter-Final 2

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Syed Agah Cricket Club (SAC) in the second quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

In the last league match between the two sides, Interglobe Marine got the better of Syed Agah Cricket Club by seven wickets. Yasir Kaleem and Sandeep Singh have been key for them and they will be looking to reach consecutive playoffs after winning the Ramadan T20 League 2022 as well.

Meanwhile, Syed Agah Cricket Club will turn towards the likes of Sher Khan and Khalid Shah to fetch them a win. It will also be interesting to see whether they can exact revenge on Interglobe Marine and qualify for the semis.

IGM vs SAC Probable Playing 11 Today

IGM XI

Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Amjad Gul, Touqeer Riyasat, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Mumtaz (c), Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid, Attaullah

SAC XI

Niaz Khan (c), Abdullah Khan (wk), Sher Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Zain Ullah, Anwar Ayoub, Khalid Shah, Harsh Desai, Shoaib Abid, Faisal Altaf

Match Details

IGM vs SAC, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Quarter-Final 2

Date and Time: 5th May, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 100 is expected to be par here.

Today’s IGM vs SAC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K. Shah is the best choice for the wicketkeeper's slot for your Dream11 fantasy side. He is the highest scorer for his team with 58 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 214.81.

Batters

A. Khan is a great batter who is very well capable of taking on the opposition bowlers. He would love to get a big knock here.

All-rounders

S. Khan is a fantastic all-rounder who can be influential with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scalped six wickets in three games at an average of 11 and could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your IGM vs SAC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

S. Singh Kang will be tasked with leading the bowling unit for his side. He has scalped five wickets in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in IGM vs SAC Dream11 prediction team

S. Khan (SAC) – 249 points

S. Singh Kang (SAC) – 171 points

Y. Kaleem (IGM) – 165 points

H. Bharwal (IGM) – 143 points

K. Shah (SAC) – 143 points

Important stats for IGM vs SAC Dream11 prediction team

S. Khan: Six wickets

S. Singh Kang: Five wickets

Y. Kaleem: 84 runs

K. Shah: 58 runs

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y. Kaleem, K. Shah, A. Khan, A. Saxena, A. Tandon, S. Khan, T. Riyasat, C. Rizwan, S. Singh Kang, H. Bharwal, A. Mumtaz

Captain: S. Khan, Vice-Captain: S. Singh Kang

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y. Kaleem, K. Shah, S. Singh, A. Khan, A. Tandon, B. Hameed, S. Khan, C. Rizwan, S. Singh Kang, H. Bharwal, A. Mumtaz

Captain: Y. Kaleem, Vice-Captain: K. Shah

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee