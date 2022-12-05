IGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Cup Quarter Final 1

The Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with Syed Agha CC (SAC) in the Cup Quarter Final 1 match of the CBFS T10 League on Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at IGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, the best player picks, and more.

The Interglobe Marine have won all of their last four matches. Syed Agha CC, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament.

Syed Agha CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Interglobe Marine are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IGM vs SAC Match Details

The Cup Quarter Final 1 match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on December 5 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs SAC, Match Cup Quarter Final 1

Date and Time: 5th December 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between Sri Lions and JVC Stallions, where a total of 192 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

IGM vs SAC Form Guide

IGM - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

SAC - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

IGM vs SAC Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Asif Mumtaz ©, Amaan Maulvi, Ahmed Shafiq, Attaullah, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Hazrat Luqman, Sandeep Singh (wk), Shahnawaz Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Danish Qureshi

SAC Playing XI

No major injury updates

Niaz Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Zain Ullah ©, Unaib Rehman, Abdullah Ismail, Shoaib Abid, Faisal Altaf, Irfan Yousufzai, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Ansar Khan, Abdul Khaliq (wk)

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Singh

S Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Khaliq is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

H Khan

H Khan and V Sukumaran are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Muslimyar has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

D Qureshi

H Luqman and D Qureshi are the best all-rounders picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Altaf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

U Rehman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Bharwal and U Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Ataullah is another good pick for today's match.

IGM vs SAC match captain and vice-captain choices

D Qureshi

D Qureshi will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

H Khan

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make H Khan the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs SAC, Match Cup Quarter Final 1

H Khan

V Sukumaran

D Qureshi

H Luqman

S Singh

Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Singh

Batters: N Muslimyar, H Khan, V Sukumaran, Zainullah

All-rounders: H Luqman, F Altaf, D Qureshi

Bowlers: Ataullah, H Bharwal, U Rehman

Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Singh

Batters: N Muslimyar, H Khan, Zainullah

All-rounders: H Luqman, F Altaf, D Qureshi, S Khan

Bowlers: Ataullah, H Bharwal, U Rehman

Poll : 0 votes