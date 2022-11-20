IGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022 Match 7

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Syed Agha CC (SAC) in the seventh game of the CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs SAC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

This is the first game of this tournament for Interglobe. They had a good run last season, going 4-1. Meanwhile, Agha CC beat DCC Starlets by 17 runs in their first game.

IGM vs SAC, Match Details

The seventh game of the CBFS T10 League between Interglobe Marine and Syed Agha CC will be played on November 21 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, at 11 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IGM vs SAC

Date & Time: November 21, 2022; 11 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, and the short boundaries are likely to favour batters. Five of the last six completed games here have seen the team batting first score more than 100. The trend could continue here.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

IGM vs SAC Probable Playing XIs today

Interglobe Marine Team News

No major injury concerns

Interglobe Marine Probable Playing XI

Yasir Kaleem (c & wk), CP Rizwan, Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Hameed Khan, Hazrat Luqman, Touqeer Riyasat, Ahmed Shafiq, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Mumtaz, Shahnawaz Khan

Syed Agha CC Team News

No major injury concerns

Syed Agha CC Probable Playing XI

Abdullah Khan (wk), Abdul Khaliq, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Zainullah, Niaz Khan-I, Abdullah Ismail, Unaib Rehman, Noor Ayobi, Faisal Altaf, Harsh Desai, Irfan Yousufzai

Today’s IGM vs SAC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Khaliq

Khaliq looked in solid touch in the last game against DCS. He smashed a 12-balll 32, hitting five fours and a six.

Top Batter Pick

Noorulhadi Muslimyar

Muslimyar was the top-scorer for SAC in the first game. He racked up 38 off 18 and smacked four sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Touqeer Riyasat

Riyasat has the knack of picking up wickets. He has taken five scalps in four games in the CBFS T20 League. He can also be handy with the bat and get boundaries.

Top Bowler Pick

Asif Mumtaz

Mumtaz has played just two games in the CBFS T20 tournament but has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 8.00. He could be a key bowler for IGM.

IGM vs SAC match captain and vice-captain choices

Harsh Desai

Desai took two wickets and conceded 14 runs in two overs in the last game against DCS. He can also tonk around with the bat.

Asif Khan

Asif Khan was the second-highest run-getter in the CBFS T20 League last year, amassing 349 runs in five innings, including two centuries and as many fifties at a strike rate of 185.64.

Five Must-picks with player stats for IGM vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Harsh Desai (SAC)

Asif Khan (IGM)

Noorulhadi Muslimyar (SAC)

Asif Mumtaz (IGM)

Abdul Khaliq (SAC)

IGM vs SAC match expert tips

Both teams have quality top-order batters and consistent all-rounders. The likes of Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Harsh Desai and Touqeer Riyasat could be the ones to watch out for.

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC - CBFS T10 League 2022

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Khaliq

Batters: Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Niaz Khan-I

All-rounders: Faisal Altaf, Harsh Desai, Touqeer Riyasat

Bowlers: Asif Mumtaz, Unaib Rehman, Ahmed Shafiq

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC - CBFS T10 League 2022

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem, Abdul Khaliq

Batters: Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar

All-rounders: Harsh Desai, Touqeer Riyasat

Bowlers: Asif Mumtaz, Unaib Rehman, Shahnawaz Khan, Noor Ayobi

