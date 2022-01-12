IGM vs SAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 7

The Interglobe Marine will be up against Savannah Lions CC in the seventh match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Wednesday, 12th January 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Interglobe Marine have made a flying start to their Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 campaign. They have managed to grab wins in both of their games to make their way to the top of the standings. In their previous game, the Marine defeated Bukhatir XI by 18 runs and will now hope to secure their third consecutive victory.

On the other hand, Savannah Lions CC have made the exact opposite start to their campaign. They have lost both of their games and are currently in seventh position in the points table. The Lions come into this game with the aim of bouncing back after a 93-run defeat against Brother Gas.

IGM vs SAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Interglobe Marine

Asif Mumtaz (C), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Shahnawaz Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Touqeer Riyasat, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir

Savannah Lions CC

Juandre Kruger (C), Bradley Staddon, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Romello Ceasario Ariff, Nathan Anthony Martin, Jason Cook (WK), Khalid Maharoof, Earl Kivedo, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Van Wyk, Casper Olivier

Match Details

Match: Interglobe Marine vs Savannah Lions CC

Date and Time: Wednesday, 12th January 2022 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has provided assistance to both aspects of the game. The batters have enjoyed batting upfront, whereas bowlers have come into play in the second half of the match as the pitch slows down.

Today’s IGM vs SAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: Yasir has impressed everyone this season with his explosive batting abilities. He has scored 53 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 150.

Batters

Asif Khan: Asif Khan has been a standout performer with the bat. He has hammered 161 runs in two games, including a knock of 125 runs in the first match.

Khalid Maharoof: Maharoof is a decent batting all-rounder for the Lions. He can score handy runs as well as chip in with valuable overs.

All-rounders

Chundangapoyil Rizwan: Rizwan has performed admirably so far for the Marine, with 141 runs in two games. Rizwan's ability to score at a quick pace makes him a top pick.

Bradley Staddon: Staddon has been a big positive for the Lions with his all-round exploits. He has scored 104 runs while also taking three wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Imran Tahir: Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir has displayed why he is the best in the business. He has seven wickets to his name in two games, making him a wise pick for today’s Dream11 team.

Mohammad Amir: Amir is another experienced campaigner in the Marine's lineup. He has grabbed four wickets in two matches at an economy of just around 5.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in IGM vs SAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Tahir: 247 points

Asif Khan: 226 points

Bradley Staddon: 219 points

Chundangapoyil Rizwan: 195 points

Mohammad Amir: 146 points

Important stats for IGM vs SAL Dream11 prediction team

Imran Tahir: 2 matches, 7 wickets

Asif Khan: 2 matches, 161 runs

Bradley Staddon: 2 matches, 104 runs, 3 wickets

Chundangapoyil Rizwan: 2 matches, 141 runs

Mohammad Amir: 2 matches, 4 wickets

IGM vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Today

IGM vs SAL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Khalid Maharoof, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Bradley Staddon, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Juandre Kruger, Romero Ceasario Arif, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Asif Mumtaz

Captain: Imran Tahir Vice-Captain: Asif Khan

IGM vs SAL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Khalid Maharoof, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Bradley Staddon, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Babar Ghazanfar, Shahnawaz Khan, Mitchell Van Wyk, Nathan Anthony Martin

Captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan Vice-Captain: Bradley Staddon

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee